Vos takes over lead of women's UCI 'cross rankings

Image 1 of 3 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) takes the win in Zolder ahead of Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team) (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 2 of 3 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins the World Cup round in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Junior champion Mathieu van der Poel in action. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) extended his lead in the elite men's UCI 'cross rankings over compatriot Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) while for the first time this season Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) tops the elite women's standings, a position held in all the previous rankings by Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team).

Pauwels' position was strengthened by his victory in the sixth round of the UCI World Cup in Zolder on Tuesday with a narrow sprint victory over world champion Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step). Pauwels also finished second at Superprestige Diegem last Friday which contributed to his points total of 2,380.

Nys remains at second overall in the standings with 2,290 points. Nys finished third in the Zolder round of the World Cup after a crash entering the finishing straight prevented him from contesting the sprint against Pauwels and Stybar.

Stybar holds third overall with 1.950 points while Belgian champion Niels Albert remains in fourth at 1,494.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) remains the highest-ranked North American rider at 11th place with 924 points.

The top five of the elite men's nation standings remains unchanged with Belgium in its familiar position atop the rankings at 6,164 points. France holds second with 2,972 points, 43 points ahead of third-placed Czech Republic.

The red hot Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) has been on a tear of late and her series of victories, coupled with Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) not contesting any races since the previous rankings were released, has moved the Dutchwoman into the lead for the first time this season. Since the previous rankings tabulation, Vos won the Zolder round of the World Cup, Superprestige Diegem and Internationale Centrumcross van Surhuisterveen which brings her points total to 1,860. Compton now holds second overall with 1,800 points.

Third through fifth remains unchanged, held by Sanne van Paassen (1,530), Katerina Nash (1,450) and Helen Wyman (1,419) respectively.

No changes took place at the top of the elite women's nations standings with the Netherlands, United States, Great Britain, Czech Republic and France remaining in first through fifth respectively.

In the junior men's standings Dutch phenom Mathieu van der Poel remains first overall with 150 points. Frenchman Quentin Jauregui hold second with 86 points followed by Belgium's Wout van Aert with 61 points.

No changes took place in the junior men's nations standings, led by the Netherlands with 187 points. France, Belgium, the United States and Spain hold second through fifth respectively.

Elite men 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 2380 pts 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2290 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 1950 4 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 1494 5 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 1382 6 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 1342 7 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 1230 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 1197 9 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 1183 10 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 1097 11 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus 924 12 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 864 13 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 766 14 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 750 15 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 743 16 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 727 17 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 666 18 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco 615 19 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt 615 20 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 603 21 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 589 22 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke 546 23 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93 544 24 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 541 25 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 520 26 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 518 27 Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 495 28 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 484 29 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 480 30 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 477 31 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 476 32 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 460 33 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 459 34 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 441 35 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 437 36 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 436 37 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 419 38 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 401 39 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper 392 40 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 381 41 Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 360 42 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland 356 43 Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) 350 44 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 333 45 Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team 333 46 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) 329 47 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 324 48 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor 320 49 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 298 50 Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 290 51 Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 284 52 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 273 53 David Kasek (Cze) 271 54 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage 264 55 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 259 56 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 257 57 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 250 58 Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing 240 59 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea 234 60 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 232 61 Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube 231 62 Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea 229 63 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 226 64 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 226 65 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 225 66 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 218 67 Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 215 68 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus 205 69 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 200 70 Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor 200 71 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 199 72 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 198 73 Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh 198 74 Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 196 75 Marek Konwa (Pol) 193 76 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 192 77 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 190 78 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano 187 79 Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 184 80 Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito 175 81 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus 175 82 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team 175 83 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 174 84 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 172 85 Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup 170 86 Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 167 87 Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized 166 88 Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 160 89 Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 160 90 Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 155 91 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) 155 92 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 155 93 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) 153 94 Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 151 95 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 147 96 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 144 97 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 142 98 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 142 99 Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada 140 100 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) 135 101 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor 133 102 Valentin Scherz (Swi) 130 103 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt 129 104 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 128 105 Pirmin Lang (Swi) 125 106 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 121 107 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 121 108 Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires 120 109 Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 120 110 Jelle Brackman (Bel) 120 111 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea 117 112 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 112 113 Luke Gray (GBr) 112 114 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar 111 115 Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) 109 116 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 107 117 Milan Barenyi (Svk) 106 118 Peter Presslauer (Aut) 106 119 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 105 120 Irwin Gras (Fra) 104 121 David Fletcher (GBr) Boardman Elite 102 122 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 101 123 Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito 100 124 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) 100 125 Dani Simcic (Cro) 100 125 Sanjin Sirotic (Cro) 100 127 János Panyi (Hun) 100 127 Robin Seymour (Irl) 100 127 Szilard Buruczki (Hun) 100 127 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) 100 131 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) 100 132 Kimmo Kananen (Fin) 100 133 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) 98 134 Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 96 135 Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery 95 136 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 95 137 Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 92 138 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 92 139 Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco 91 140 Gusty Bausch (Lux) 86 141 David Lozano Riba (Spa) 85 142 Zdenek Mlynar (Cze) 83 143 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 83 144 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) 80 145 Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 79 146 Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 77 147 Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn) 75 148 René Birkenfeld (Ger) 73 149 Matteo Trentin (Ita) 72 150 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) 71 151 Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK 71 152 Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin 70 153 Camille Thominet (Fra) 68 154 Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall 66 155 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 65 156 Jens Westergren (Swe) 65 157 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 63 158 Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 63 159 Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control 62 160 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 62 161 Ivan Tomic (Srb) 60 162 Bruno Radotic (Cro) 60 162 Igor Rudan (Cro) 60 164 Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing 60 164 Kamil Gradek (Pol) 60 164 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 60 164 Soma Balazs (Hun) 60 164 Evan Ryan (Irl) 60 169 Daniel Ruiz Etxeandia (Spa) 60 170 George-Daniel Anghelache (Rom) 60 171 Pasi Willman (Fin) 60 172 Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project 58 173 Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 58 174 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 57 175 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin 57 176 Bastien Duculty (Fra) 57 177 Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire 56 178 Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa) 56 179 Tommy Nielsen (Den) 55 180 Masanori Kosaka (Jpn) 55 181 Hannes Genze (Ger) 54 182 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Scott USA Cycling Team 54 183 Bart Hofman (Bel) 54 184 Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 53 185 Martin Haring (Svk) 52 186 Max Walsleben (Ger) 52 187 Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10 51 188 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 50 189 David Menut (Fra) 49 190 Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) 49 191 Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa) 48 192 Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 48 193 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) 48 194 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized 48 195 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) 46 196 Michael Winterberg (Swi) 46 197 Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine 46 198 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) 46 199 Roland Mörx (Aut) 45 200 Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 45 201 Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain 43 202 Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut) 43 203 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 43 204 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 42 205 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 41 206 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue 41 207 Luca Braidot (Ita) 41 208 Robert Glajza (Svk) 40 209 Aleksa Maric (Srb) 40 210 Janko Benger (Cro) 40 210 Pavao Roset (Cro) 40 212 Liam Killeen (GBr) 40 212 Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) 40 212 Pascal Triebel (Lux) 40 212 Conor Campbell (Irl) 40 212 Attila Bela (Hun) 40 212 Billy Joe Whenman (GBr) 40 212 Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol) 40 212 Zsolt Búr (Hun) 40 220 Oscar Boente (Spa) 40 220 Freddie Guilloux (Fra) Union Cycliste Cholet 49 40 222 Fredrik Edin (Swe) 40 223 Garrett Mcleod (Can) 40 224 Stefan Morcov (Rom) 40 225 Samuel Halme (Fin) 40 226 Clément Venturini (Fra) 40 227 Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg 39 228 René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal 38 229 Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo 38 230 Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 37 231 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus 37 232 Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage 37 233 Théo Vimpere (Fra) 36 234 Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) 35 235 Eric Thompson (USA) 34 236 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda 34 237 Ismael Felix Barba (Spa) 33 238 Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project 33 239 Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service 32 240 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX 32 241 Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda 31 242 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) 30 243 Domagoj Breznik (Cro) 30 243 Bojan Rafaj (Cro) 30 245 Marek Galinski (Pol) 30 245 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) 30 245 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) 30 245 Pit Schlechter (Lux) 30 245 Sean A Tuathail (Irl) 30 245 Ferenc Vörös (Hun) 30 245 Tom Payton (GBr) 30 245 Balint Bischof (Hun) 30 245 Jonas Pedersen (Den) 30 254 David Juarez Alday (Spa) 30 255 Zachary Hughes (Can) 30 256 Gustav Robert Mircea (Rom) 30 257 Tommi Tuikka (Fin) 30 258 Ralph Naef (Swi) 30 259 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain 30 260 Filip Adel (Cze) 30 261 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) 30 262 Kenny Geluykens (Bel) 30 263 Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 30 264 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) 30 265 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP 29 266 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 29 267 Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 28 268 Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team 27 269 Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works 27 270 Emilien Viennet (Fra) 27 271 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 26 272 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) 26 273 Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles 26 274 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 26 275 Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne 25 276 Marko Curcic (Srb) 25 277 Darko Krivanj (Cro) 25 277 Endi Širol (Cro) 25 279 Dario Stäuble (Swi) 25 279 Wojciech Herba (Pol) 25 279 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) 25 279 Alan Cody (Irl) 25 279 Gabor Reitinger (Hun) 25 279 Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) 25 279 Claude Wolter (Lux) 25 279 Slawomir Pituch (Pol) 25 287 Fabian Danner (Ger) 25 287 Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa) 25 287 Miguel Fillaut (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme 25 290 Stefan Gajdosik (Svk) 25 290 Chris Hurst (USA) 25 292 Hakan Löfström (Swe) 25 293 Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom) 25 294 Ilari Kahila (Fin) 25 295 Helmut Trettwer (Ger) 25 296 Kristof Cop (Bel) 25 297 Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C. 24 298 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 24 299 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 24 300 Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 24 301 Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn) 24 302 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 24 303 Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie 24 304 Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies 24 305 Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) 23 306 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 23 307 Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois 22 308 Julien Absalon (Fra) 21 309 Alessandro Gambino (Ita) 21 310 Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux Isere Cyclisme 20 311 Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart 20 312 Igor Jemcov (Srb) 20 313 Mauro Hrastnik (Cro) 20 313 Bojan Miklenic (Cro) 20 315 Jonas Schau Guddal (Den) 20 315 Steven Allen (GBr) 20 315 Mateusz Tylek (Pol) 20 315 Marcus Kaufmann (Ger) 20 315 Bernd Tauderer (Aut) 20 315 Lukasz Milewski (Pol) 20 315 Tom Flammang (Lux) 20 315 Gabor Cser (Hun) 20 315 Myles McCorry (Irl) 20 324 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) 20 324 Diego Martínez (Spa) 20 326 Matej Vysna (Svk) 20 327 Mikael Salomonsson (Swe) 20 328 Tyler Trace (Can) 20 328 Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized 20 330 Lucian Logigan (Rom) 20 331 Mika Vilen (Fin) 20 332 Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale 20 333 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 20 334 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar 20 335 Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube 20 336 David Hidalgo (Spa) 20 337 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) 20 338 Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino 19 339 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 19 340 Matthias Rupp (Swi) 18 341 Matt Shriver (USA) 18 342 Michael Boros (Cze) 18 343 Robert Jebb (GBr) 17 344 Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn) 17 345 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Team Scott UK 17 346 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 16 347 Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa) 16 348 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 16 349 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 16 350 David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog 16 351 Kris Lapere (Bel) 16 352 Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs 16 353 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 16 354 Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) WV Schijndel 15 355 Oliver Strbac (Srb) 15 356 Gordan Petkovic (Cro) 15 356 Luka Rigo (Cro) 15 358 Piotr Tylek (Pol) 15 358 Colm Ahern (Irl) 15 358 Pawel Pac (Pol) 15 358 Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic 15 358 Allan Juul (Den) 15 358 Alex Kirsch (Lux) 15 358 Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa) 15 358 Peter Krebs (Aut) 15 358 Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau 15 358 Peter Szabo (Hun) 15 368 Jannick Geisler (Ger) 15 369 Jeremy Ferguson (USA) 15 369 Lukáš Batora (Svk) 15 371 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) 15 372 Mackenzie Carson (Can) 15 372 Andrew Watson (Can) 15 374 Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom) 15 375 Jaakko Sorvisto (Fin) 15 376 Toon Devenyns (Bel) 15 377 Matthias Brandle (Aut) 15 378 Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing 15 379 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 15 380 Wilant Van Gils (Ned) WV Schijndel 14 381 Jaime Juncal (Spa) 14 382 Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter 14 383 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 13 384 Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief 13 385 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) 13 386 Bartosz Pilis (Pol) 12 387 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized 12 388 Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW 12 389 Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 12 390 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 12 391 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team 12 392 Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars 12 393 Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale 11 394 Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF 11 395 Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 11 396 Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) 10 397 Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) 10 398 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) 10 399 Jasmin Becirovic (Cro) 10 399 Dean Ribic (Cro) 10 401 Wojciech Szczotka (Pol) 10 401 Torben Ternstrøm (Den) 10 401 Michael Knopf (Aut) 10 401 Perry Bowater (GBr) 10 401 Rodger Aiken (Irl) 10 401 Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line 10 401 Jérôme Junker (Lux) 10 408 Goroh Kakei (Jpn) 10 409 Dalibor Grebeci (Svk) 10 410 Mattias Wengelin (Swe) 10 411 Jeremy Martin (Can) 10 412 Sandor Szilagyi (Rom) 10 413 Marko Leppämäki (Fin) 10 414 Florian Vögel (Swi) 10 415 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto 10 416 Ivo Plevak (Cze) 10 417 Thomas Mair (Aut) 10 418 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com 10 419 Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato 10 420 Sean De Bie (Bel) 10 421 Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle 10 422 David Thely (Fra) 10 423 Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa) 10 424 Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa) 9 425 Jakub Skala (Cze) 9 426 David Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing 8 427 Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek 8 428 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) 8 429 Davy Commeyne (Bel) 8 430 Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique 8 431 Pierre Garson (Fra) 8 432 Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance 7 433 Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 7 434 Yves Corminboeuf (Swi) 6 435 Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine 6 436 Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster 6 436 Matej Lasak (Cze) 6 438 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) 6 439 Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage 6 440 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) 6 441 Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis 6 442 Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa) 6 443 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 6 444 Vaclav Jezek (Cze) 6 445 Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 6 446 Anthonin Didier (Fra) 6 447 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) 6 448 Saul Lopez (Spa) 6 449 Fabian Brzezinski (Ger) 5 450 Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa) 5 451 Lewis Rattray (Aus) 5 452 David Quist (Nor) 5 453 Sigvard Kukk (Est) 5 454 Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut) 5 455 Michael Haydn (Aut) 5 456 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) 5 457 Matija Basara (Cro) 5 457 Matej Valec (Cro) 5 459 Lee Westwood (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching 5 459 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) 5 459 Lex Reichling (Lux) 5 459 Gerald Hauer (Aut) 5 459 Grey May (Irl) 5 459 Wieslaw Rowicki (Pol) 5 459 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) 5 459 Kim Petersen (Den) 5 467 Etienne Briard (Fra) 5 467 Barry Hayes (Ger) 5 467 Josep Nadal Magrinya (Spa) 5 470 Jun Otsuka (Jpn) 5 471 Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles 5 471 Michal Lajcha (Svk) 5 473 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) 5 474 Mitchell Bailey (Can) 5 474 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 5 476 Florin Benghea (Rom) 5 477 Sami Eloluoto (Fin) 5 478 Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) 5 479 Alexander Candelario (USA) 5 480 Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 4 481 Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco 4 482 Nathaniel Ward (USA) 4 483 Aketza Pena Iza (Spa) 4 484 Petr Hampl (Cze) 4 485 Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC 4 486 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 4 487 Martino Fruet (Ita) 4 488 Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 4 489 Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista 4 490 Loïc Herbreteau (Fra) 4 491 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) 4 492 Fabien Doubey (Fra) 4 493 Toon Aerts (Bel) 4 494 Christophe Balanec (Fra) 4 495 Stefan Paunovic (Srb) 3 496 Matej Marinkovic (Cro) 3 497 Jason Henry (Irl) 3 497 Stefan Herr (Aut) 3 497 Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle 3 497 David Nichols (GBr) 3 497 Jesper Thomsen (Den) 3 497 Nils Van Kooy (Ned) Team Rojo-Specialized-Wielerland 3 497 Rupert Palmberger (Ger) 3 497 Pawel Wojczal (Pol) 3 497 Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT 3 497 Benn Würth (Lux) 3 497 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) 3 508 Francesc Guerra (Spa) 3 508 Élie Regost (Fra) 3 508 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) 3 511 Shintarou Nakama (Jpn) 3 512 Bystrík Grolmus (Svk) 3 513 Martin Eriksson (Swe) 3 514 Kevin Calhoun (Can) 3 514 Andrew L'esperance (Can) 3 516 Per-Gustav Wickström (Fin) 3 517 Bart De Vocht (Bel) 3 518 Bram Schmitz (Ned) 3 519 Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin 2 520 Isaac Neff (USA) 2 521 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 522 Jordi Rene (Spa) 2 523 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) 2 524 Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes 2 525 Jack Clarkson (GBr) Hope Factory Racing 2 525 Lars Forster (Swi) 2 527 Thomas Lechermann (Ger) 2 528 Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa) 2 529 Michal Malík (Cze) 2 530 Filip Eberl (Cze) 2 531 Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 2 532 Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony 2 533 Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 2 534 Dany Lacroix (Bel) 2 535 Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim 2 536 Loic Doubey (Fra) 2 537 Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) 2 538 Clément Le Bras (Fra) 2 539 Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 1 540 Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team 1 541 Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing 1 542 Julian Lehmann (Ger) 1 542 Adam Kožušník (Cze) 1 544 Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 1 545 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) 1 546 Sven Baumann (Ger) 1 547 Masayuki Goda (Jpn) 1 548 Michael Cotty (GBr) 1 549 Lukas Stoiber (Aut) 1 550 Daniel Guerrero (Spa) 1 551 Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling 1 552 Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 1 553 Milan Spesny (Cze) 1 554 Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon 1 555 Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) 1 556 Scott Frederick (USA) 1 557 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) 1 558 Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) 1 559 Pierrick Valomet (Fra) 1

Elite men - Nations 1 Belgium 6164 pts 2 France 2972 3 Czech Republic 2929 4 Netherlands 2403 5 United States 2205 6 Germany 1652 7 Switzerland 1614 8 Italy 1385 9 Spain 966 10 Poland 937 11 Great Britain 900 12 Canada 611 13 Slovakia 427 14 Japan 410 15 Sweden 399 16 Denmark 345 17 Croatia 260 18 Hungary 260 19 Luxembourg 226 20 Austria 211 21 Serbia 200 22 Ireland 200 23 Romania 200 24 Finland 200 25 Latvia 10 26 Australia 5 27 Norway 5 28 Estonia 5

Elite women 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1860 pts 2 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 1800 3 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash 1530 4 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1450 5 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 1419 6 Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie 1300 7 Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl 1288 8 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens 1203 9 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 917 10 Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 914 11 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 890 12 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 888 13 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims 850 14 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain 826 15 Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes 811 16 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized 721 17 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee Cycle 665 18 Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team 642 19 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash 635 20 Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 586 21 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team 548 22 Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil 521 23 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 467 24 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 461 25 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren 437 26 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo 398 27 Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 346 28 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 339 29 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 338 30 Vania Rossi (Ita) 337 31 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 324 32 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project 324 33 Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom 315 34 Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley 312 35 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 291 36 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 285 37 Christine Majerus (Lux) 282 38 Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark 279 39 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 269 40 Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team 269 41 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus 268 42 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 255 43 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized 255 44 Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned) 224 45 Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 216 46 Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11 205 47 Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 204 48 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) 197 49 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) 191 50 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF 188 51 Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 177 52 Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 172 53 Eva Lechner (Ita) 170 54 Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco 166 55 Dorota Warczyk (Pol) 163 56 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 158 57 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 147 58 Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) 147 59 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 139 60 Elke Riedl (Aut) 135 61 Natasha Elliott (Can) 131 62 Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 130 63 Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit 125 64 Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing 119 65 Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 116 66 Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club 113 67 Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 113 68 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 107 69 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion 106 70 Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R 106 71 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) 106 72 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 102 73 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 101 74 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) 100 75 Maja Marukic (Cro) 100 76 Barbara Benko (Hun) 100 76 Ciara Mcmanus (Irl) 100 76 Annika Langvad (Den) 100 79 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) 100 80 Wendy Simms (Can) 100 81 Anna Lindström (Fin) 100 82 Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes 100 83 Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt 96 84 Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) 95 85 Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF 95 86 Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf 87 87 Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW 85 88 Chika Fukumoto (Jpn) 80 89 Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law 80 90 Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire 75 91 Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) 75 92 Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne 71 93 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) 68 94 Gesa Bruchmann (Ger) 67 95 Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 64 96 Bénédicte Herve (Fra) ES Livarot 60 97 Mia Radotic (Cro) 60 98 Silke Schrattenecker (Aut) 60 98 Eszter Dosa (Hun) 60 98 Marzena Wasiuk (Pol) 60 98 Gill Smith (Irl) 60 98 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) 60 103 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 60 104 Veronika Gandžalová (Svk) 60 105 Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters 60 106 Sari Puumala (Fin) 60 107 Daniela Bresciani (Ita) 60 108 Madara Furmane (Lat) 57 109 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com 57 110 Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 52 111 Isabel Castro Cal (Spa) 50 112 Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 50 113 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 50 114 Hannah Payton (GBr) 49 115 Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx 47 116 Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University 47 117 Sarah Stewart (Can) 45 118 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) 45 119 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team 45 120 Karin Aune (Swe) 44 121 Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen 44 122 Shana Maes (Bel) 43 123 Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge 43 124 Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis 42 125 Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro) 40 126 Suzie Godart (Lux) 40 126 Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) 40 126 Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol) 40 126 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 40 126 Lisa Millar (Irl) 40 126 Gabriella Modos (Hun) 40 132 Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa) 40 133 Marianna Findrová (Svk) 40 134 Emmy Thelberg (Swe) 40 135 Catharine Pendrel (Can) 40 136 Helja Korhonen (Fin) 40 137 Kimberly Flynn (USA) USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio 40 138 Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 40 139 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles 40 140 Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems 39 141 Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com 38 142 Tina Brubaker (USA) 35 143 Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit 34 144 Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 34 145 Aurélia Dupont (Fra) EC Du Chateau d'Olonne 33 146 Gertie Willems (Bel) 33 147 Lana Verberne (Ned) RTC Buitenlust 32 148 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek 32 149 Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles 31 150 Jelena Ckojic (Srb) 30 151 Viena Balen (Cro) 30 152 Gabriella Arato (Hun) 30 152 Signe Strandvig (Den) 30 152 Christine Kovelter (Lux) 30 152 Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) 30 152 Olga Wasiuk (Pol) 30 157 Karolina Kalasova (Cze) 30 158 Pia Pensaari (Fin) 30 159 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 29 160 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) 28 161 Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 28 162 Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek 28 163 Anne Arnouts (Bel) 26 164 Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 26 165 Zorana Pavlov (Srb) 25 166 Wanda Svrakic (Cro) 25 167 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) 25 167 Béatrice Godart (Lux) 25 167 Birgitte Nielsen (Den) 25 167 Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol) 25 167 Victoria Wilkinson (GBr) 25 172 Mami Saito (Jpn) 25 173 Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) 25 174 Mari Marttinen (Fin) 25 175 Marlene Petit (Fra) CR Rhone Alpes 25 176 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 24 177 Laura Braziulyte (Ltu) 24 178 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 23 179 Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M 22 180 Masami Noma (Jpn) 21 181 Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team 21 182 Katrien Aerts (Bel) 20 183 Marina Milosavljevic (Srb) 20 184 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) 20 184 Viktoria Zeller (Aut) 20 184 Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den) 20 184 Natalia Mitkowska (Pol) 20 184 Jennifer Boltz (Lux) 20 184 Birgit Hollmann (Ger) 20 184 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) 20 191 Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa) 20 192 Waka Takeda (Jpn) 20 193 Lucie Materová (Cze) 20 194 Lisa Ström (Swe) 20 195 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) 20 196 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) 20 197 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) 20 198 Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America 20 199 Cara Applegate (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club 18 200 Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Maan CX p/b Studio7Multisport 18 201 Lelde Ardave (Lat) 17 202 Renata Bucher (Swi) 17 203 Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) 17 204 Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens 17 205 Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Sengers 16 206 Alexandra Burton (USA) 16 207 Junko Ueda (Jpn) 16 208 Kristina Jakotin (Srb) 15 209 Laura Turpijn (Ned) 15 209 Barbara Eglitis (Aut) 15 209 Dorota Gregorowicz (Pol) 15 209 Veronica Alessio (Ita) 15 209 Corinne Hall (GBr) 15 209 Annette Berg (Den) 15 209 Perrine Philippe (Fra) 15 216 Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 15 217 Pavlina Marackova (Cze) 15 218 Anjang Choi (Swe) 15 219 Sofia Kansikas (Fin) 15 220 Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil 15 221 Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles 15 222 Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause 15 223 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek 15 224 Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux VTT 14 225 Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewlry Gallery 14 226 Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz 14 227 Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn) 13 228 Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans 12 229 Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing 12 230 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail 12 231 Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLs Crossteam 11 232 Agnes Naumann (Ger) 11 233 Amy Roberts (GBr) 10 233 Franziska Ebinger (Swi) 10 233 Beate Eysinger (Aut) 10 233 Pauline Melaye (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme 10 237 Ione Mujika Sarasketa (Spa) 10 238 Barbara Howe (USA) 10 238 Noriko Yamaguchi (Jpn) 10 240 Aneta Hladikova (Cze) 10 241 Mirella Ehrin (Swe) 10 242 Amanda Sin (USA) 10 243 Hanna Konttinen (Fin) 10 244 Ikumi Tajika (Jpn) 10 245 Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition 10 246 Jennifer Sagesser (Swi) 10 247 Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 9 248 Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 9 249 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn 8 250 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) 8 251 Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 41 8 252 Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing 8 253 Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes 8 254 Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) Evian Velo 6 255 Margaret Thompson (USA) 6 256 Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino 6 257 Heather Jackson (USA) 6 258 Ellen Sherrill (USA) 6 259 Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team 6 260 Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders 6 261 Githa Michiels (Bel) 6 262 Irma Reinisch (Aut) 5 262 Roberta Gasparini (Ita) 5 262 Ruby Miller (GBr) 5 262 Helen Grobert (Ger) 5 266 Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa) 5 267 Michaela Istvanova (Cze) 5 268 Leigh Hobson (Can) 5 269 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel 5 270 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law 5 271 Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite 5 272 Liga Šmite (Lat) 5 273 Greete Steinburg (Est) 5 274 Michiho Watanuki (Jpn) 4 275 Shannon Mathis (USA) 4 276 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 4 277 Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross 4 278 Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC 4 279 Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 4 280 Heidi Swift (USA) 4 281 Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda 4 282 Fanny Martinet (Swi) 3 282 Kristien Nelen (Bel) 3 282 Delia Beddis (GBr) 3 282 Petra Zehetner (Aut) 3 286 Maroa Calleja (Spa) 3 287 Andrea Drengubakova (Cze) 3 288 Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 3 289 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 3 290 Sara Tussey (USA) 3 291 Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 3 292 Samantha Schneider (USA) 3 293 Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien 2 294 Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross 2 295 Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team 2 296 Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires 2 297 Corey Coogan (USA) 2 298 Flora Duffy (USA) 2 299 Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline 2 300 Franziska Brun (Swi) 1 301 Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling 1 302 Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar 1 303 Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell 1 304 Michelle Hediger (Swi) 1 304 Cecile Delaire (Fra) Velo Club Ornans 1 306 Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Human Zoom Cycling 1 307 Évelyne Blouin (Can) 1 308 Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet 1 309 Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 1 310 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) 1 311 Iris Ockeloen (Ned) RTC Groenewoud 1

Elite women - Nations 1 Netherlands 4678 pts 2 United States 3107 3 Great Britain 2975 4 Czech Republic 2662 5 France 2578 6 Belgium 2135 7 Germany 2075 8 Switzerland 1201 9 Italy 623 10 Denmark 570 11 Luxembourg 382 12 Japan 372 13 Canada 363 14 Sweden 330 15 Spain 303 16 Poland 263 17 Austria 235 18 Croatia 200 19 Ireland 200 19 Hungary 200 21 Slovakia 200 22 Finland 200 23 Serbia 155 24 Latvia 79 25 New Zealand 37 26 Lithuania 24 27 Estonia 5

U23 men - Nations 1 Netherlands 1962 pts 2 Belgium 824 3 Czech Republic 485 4 United States 439 5 Switzerland 427 6 Italy 350 7 Poland 293 8 France 292 9 Canada 262 10 Denmark 220 11 Spain 202 12 Hungary 200 13 Great Britain 187 14 Croatia 170 15 Germany 130 16 Romania 105 17 Serbia 80 18 Finland 65 19 Austria 60 20 Luxembourg 50 21 Sweden 23

Junior men 1 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) 150 pts 2 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) 86 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) 61 4 Romain Seigle (Fra) 59 5 Daan Soete (Bel) 56 6 Andrew Dillman (USA) 56 7 Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 46 8 Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) 44 9 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) 34 10 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) 32 11 Jose Manuel Ribera (Spa) 30 12 Curtis White (USA) 30 13 Zane Godby (USA) 28 14 Anthony Turgis (Fra) 26 15 Quinten Hermans (Bel) 22 16 Logan Owen (USA) 22 17 Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) 20 18 Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) 18 19 Jaime Campo (Spa) 18 20 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) 18 21 Koen Weijers (Ned) 17 22 Gioele Bertolini (Ita) 14 23 Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) 12 24 Federico Zurlo (Ita) 10 25 Hugo Robinson (GBr) 10 26 Ben Boets (Bel) 10 27 Jan Brezna (Cze) 10 28 Jonatan Bilbao (Spa) 10 29 Stan Wijkel (Ned) 9 30 Marco König (Ger) 8 31 Din Van Den Driessche (Bel) 6 31 Steffen Müller (Ger) 6 31 Adrian García (Spa) 6 34 Joseph Moses (GBr) 6 35 Karel Pokorny (Cze) 6 36 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) 6 37 Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) 6 38 Victor Koretzky (Fra) 5 39 Dylan Kowalski (Fra) 5 40 Peio Olaberria (Spa) 5 41 Francesco Pedante (Ita) 4 42 Xabier Goikoetxea (Spa) 4 43 Sven Fritsch (Lux) 4 44 Alexander Welburn (GBr) 4 45 Michal Paluta (Pol) 4 46 Jordan Cullen (USA) 3 47 Tim Ariesen (Ned) 3 47 David Rodríguez (Spa) 3 49 Dominic Grab (Swi) 2 50 Manuel Cucciniello (Ita) 2 51 Remy Mertz (Bel) 2 51 Felix Drumm (Ger) 2 53 Joe Kirkham (GBr) 2 54 Raúl Bosch (Spa) 2 55 Damien Roz (Fra) 2 56 Tomas Novacek (Cze) 2 57 Eneko Corrales (Spa) 2 58 Kévin Goulot (Fra) 1 59 Luca De Nicola (Ita) 1 60 Toon Wouters (Bel) 1 60 David Klein (Lux) 1 60 Pablo Fernández (Spa) 1 63 Tom Armstrong (GBr) 1 64 Yohan Patry (Can) 1 65 Erik Kramer (Ned) 1 66 Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) 1 67 Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned) 1 68 Daniel Lukes (Cze) 1 68 John Francisco (USA) 1 70 Kyle De Proost (Bel) 1 70 Luke Haley (USA) 1