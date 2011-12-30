Vos takes over lead of women's UCI 'cross rankings

Trending

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) extended his lead in the elite men's UCI 'cross rankings over compatriot Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) while for the first time this season Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) tops the elite women's standings, a position held in all the previous rankings by Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team).

Pauwels' position was strengthened by his victory in the sixth round of the UCI World Cup in Zolder on Tuesday with a narrow sprint victory over world champion Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step). Pauwels also finished second at Superprestige Diegem last Friday which contributed to his points total of 2,380.

Nys remains at second overall in the standings with 2,290 points. Nys finished third in the Zolder round of the World Cup after a crash entering the finishing straight prevented him from contesting the sprint against Pauwels and Stybar.

Stybar holds third overall with 1.950 points while Belgian champion Niels Albert remains in fourth at 1,494.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) remains the highest-ranked North American rider at 11th place with 924 points.

The top five of the elite men's nation standings remains unchanged with Belgium in its familiar position atop the rankings at 6,164 points. France holds second with 2,972 points, 43 points ahead of third-placed Czech Republic.

The red hot Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) has been on a tear of late and her series of victories, coupled with Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) not contesting any races since the previous rankings were released, has moved the Dutchwoman into the lead for the first time this season. Since the previous rankings tabulation, Vos won the Zolder round of the World Cup, Superprestige Diegem and Internationale Centrumcross van Surhuisterveen which brings her points total to 1,860. Compton now holds second overall with 1,800 points.

Third through fifth remains unchanged, held by Sanne van Paassen (1,530), Katerina Nash (1,450) and Helen Wyman (1,419) respectively.

No changes took place at the top of the elite women's nations standings with the Netherlands, United States, Great Britain, Czech Republic and France remaining in first through fifth respectively.

In the junior men's standings Dutch phenom Mathieu van der Poel remains first overall with 150 points. Frenchman Quentin Jauregui hold second with 86 points followed by Belgium's Wout van Aert with 61 points.

No changes took place in the junior men's nations standings, led by the Netherlands with 187 points. France, Belgium, the United States and Spain hold second through fifth respectively.

Elite men
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor2380pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2290
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team1950
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus1494
5Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor1382
6Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ1342
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1230
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1197
9Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1183
10Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1097
11Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus924
12Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ864
13Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole766
14Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus750
15Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team743
16Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld727
17Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld666
18Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco615
19Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt615
20Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti603
21Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing589
22Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke546
23Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93544
24Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea541
25Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus520
26James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld518
27Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team495
28Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus484
29Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles480
30Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl477
31Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles476
32Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus460
33Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team459
34Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL441
35Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea437
36John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale436
37Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea419
38Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi401
39Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper392
40Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)381
41Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl360
42Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland356
43Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)350
44Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet333
45Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team333
46Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)329
47Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing324
48Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor320
49Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team298
50Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti290
51Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team284
52Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet273
53David Kasek (Cze)271
54Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage264
55Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL259
56Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor257
57Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank250
58Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing240
59Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea234
60Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor232
61Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube231
62Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea229
63Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de226
64Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain226
65Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team225
66José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team218
67Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)215
68Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus205
69Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team200
70Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor200
71Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team199
72Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea198
73Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh198
74Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com196
75Marek Konwa (Pol)193
76Magnus Darvell (Swe)192
77Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team190
78Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano187
79Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles184
80Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito175
81Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus175
82Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team175
83Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team174
84Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross172
85Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup170
86Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team167
87Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized166
88Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team160
89Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley160
90Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team155
91Lubomir Petrus (Cze)155
92Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar155
93Ondrej Bambula (Cze)153
94Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team151
95Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles147
96Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School144
97Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team142
98Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl142
99Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada140
100Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)135
101Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor133
102Valentin Scherz (Swi)130
103Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt129
104Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)128
105Pirmin Lang (Swi)125
106Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team121
107Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept121
108Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires120
109Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley120
110Jelle Brackman (Bel)120
111Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea117
112David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus112
113Luke Gray (GBr)112
114Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar111
115Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa)109
116Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus107
117Milan Barenyi (Svk)106
118Peter Presslauer (Aut)106
119Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels105
120Irwin Gras (Fra)104
121David Fletcher (GBr) Boardman Elite102
122Jan Nesvadba (Cze)101
123Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito100
124Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)100
125Dani Simcic (Cro)100
125Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)100
127János Panyi (Hun)100
127Robin Seymour (Irl)100
127Szilard Buruczki (Hun)100
127Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)100
131Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom)100
132Kimmo Kananen (Fin)100
133Tomas Paprstka (Cze)98
134Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC96
135Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery95
136Barry Wicks (USA) Kona95
137Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus92
138Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)92
139Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco91
140Gusty Bausch (Lux)86
141David Lozano Riba (Spa)85
142Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)83
143Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar83
144Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)80
145Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)79
146Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley77
147Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)75
148René Birkenfeld (Ger)73
149Matteo Trentin (Ita)72
150Jimmy Turgis (Fra)71
151Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK71
152Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin70
153Camille Thominet (Fra)68
154Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall66
155Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL65
156Jens Westergren (Swe)65
157Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor63
158Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School63
159Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control62
160Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized62
161Ivan Tomic (Srb)60
162Bruno Radotic (Cro)60
162Igor Rudan (Cro)60
164Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing60
164Kamil Gradek (Pol)60
164Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)60
164Soma Balazs (Hun)60
164Evan Ryan (Irl)60
169Daniel Ruiz Etxeandia (Spa)60
170George-Daniel Anghelache (Rom)60
171Pasi Willman (Fin)60
172Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project58
173Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School58
174Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole57
175Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin57
176Bastien Duculty (Fra)57
177Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire56
178Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)56
179Tommy Nielsen (Den)55
180Masanori Kosaka (Jpn)55
181Hannes Genze (Ger)54
182Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Scott USA Cycling Team54
183Bart Hofman (Bel)54
184Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes53
185Martin Haring (Svk)52
186Max Walsleben (Ger)52
187Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C1051
188Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor50
189David Menut (Fra)49
190Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)49
191Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)48
192Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross48
193Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)48
194Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized48
195Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)46
196Michael Winterberg (Swi)46
197Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine46
198Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)46
199Roland Mörx (Aut)45
200Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles45
201Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain43
202Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)43
203Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block43
204Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport42
205Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team41
206Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue41
207Luca Braidot (Ita)41
208Robert Glajza (Svk)40
209Aleksa Maric (Srb)40
210Janko Benger (Cro)40
210Pavao Roset (Cro)40
212Liam Killeen (GBr)40
212Andrzej Kaiser (Pol)40
212Pascal Triebel (Lux)40
212Conor Campbell (Irl)40
212Attila Bela (Hun)40
212Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)40
212Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol)40
212Zsolt Búr (Hun)40
220Oscar Boente (Spa)40
220Freddie Guilloux (Fra) Union Cycliste Cholet 4940
222Fredrik Edin (Swe)40
223Garrett Mcleod (Can)40
224Stefan Morcov (Rom)40
225Samuel Halme (Fin)40
226Clément Venturini (Fra)40
227Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg39
228René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal38
229Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo38
230Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team37
231Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus37
232Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage37
233Théo Vimpere (Fra)36
234Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)35
235Eric Thompson (USA)34
236Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda34
237Ismael Felix Barba (Spa)33
238Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project33
239Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service32
240Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX32
241Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda31
242Nikola Kozomara (Srb)30
243Domagoj Breznik (Cro)30
243Bojan Rafaj (Cro)30
245Marek Galinski (Pol)30
245Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa)30
245Piotr Brzozka (Pol)30
245Pit Schlechter (Lux)30
245Sean A Tuathail (Irl)30
245Ferenc Vörös (Hun)30
245Tom Payton (GBr)30
245Balint Bischof (Hun)30
245Jonas Pedersen (Den)30
254David Juarez Alday (Spa)30
255Zachary Hughes (Can)30
256Gustav Robert Mircea (Rom)30
257Tommi Tuikka (Fin)30
258Ralph Naef (Swi)30
259Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain30
260Filip Adel (Cze)30
261Xandro Meurisse (Bel)30
262Kenny Geluykens (Bel)30
263Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs30
264Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)30
265Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP29
266Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea29
267Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor28
268Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team27
269Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works27
270Emilien Viennet (Fra)27
271Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team26
272Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)26
273Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles26
274Sean Babcock (USA) Kona26
275Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne25
276Marko Curcic (Srb)25
277Darko Krivanj (Cro)25
277Endi Širol (Cro)25
279Dario Stäuble (Swi)25
279Wojciech Herba (Pol)25
279Daniel Geismayr (Aut)25
279Alan Cody (Irl)25
279Gabor Reitinger (Hun)25
279Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)25
279Claude Wolter (Lux)25
279Slawomir Pituch (Pol)25
287Fabian Danner (Ger)25
287Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)25
287Miguel Fillaut (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme25
290Stefan Gajdosik (Svk)25
290Chris Hurst (USA)25
292Hakan Löfström (Swe)25
293Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom)25
294Ilari Kahila (Fin)25
295Helmut Trettwer (Ger)25
296Kristof Cop (Bel)25
297Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.24
298Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team24
299Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda24
300Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles24
301Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn)24
302Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)24
303Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie24
304Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies24
305Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)23
306Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL23
307Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois22
308Julien Absalon (Fra)21
309Alessandro Gambino (Ita)21
310Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux Isere Cyclisme20
311Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart20
312Igor Jemcov (Srb)20
313Mauro Hrastnik (Cro)20
313Bojan Miklenic (Cro)20
315Jonas Schau Guddal (Den)20
315Steven Allen (GBr)20
315Mateusz Tylek (Pol)20
315Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)20
315Bernd Tauderer (Aut)20
315Lukasz Milewski (Pol)20
315Tom Flammang (Lux)20
315Gabor Cser (Hun)20
315Myles McCorry (Irl)20
324Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)20
324Diego Martínez (Spa)20
326Matej Vysna (Svk)20
327Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)20
328Tyler Trace (Can)20
328Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized20
330Lucian Logigan (Rom)20
331Mika Vilen (Fin)20
332Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale20
333Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)20
334Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar20
335Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube20
336David Hidalgo (Spa)20
337Arnaud Labbe (Fra)20
338Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino19
339Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing19
340Matthias Rupp (Swi)18
341Matt Shriver (USA)18
342Michael Boros (Cze)18
343Robert Jebb (GBr)17
344Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn)17
345Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Team Scott UK17
346Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes16
347Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)16
348Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)16
349Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti16
350David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog16
351Kris Lapere (Bel)16
352Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs16
353Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea16
354Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) WV Schijndel15
355Oliver Strbac (Srb)15
356Gordan Petkovic (Cro)15
356Luka Rigo (Cro)15
358Piotr Tylek (Pol)15
358Colm Ahern (Irl)15
358Pawel Pac (Pol)15
358Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic15
358Allan Juul (Den)15
358Alex Kirsch (Lux)15
358Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)15
358Peter Krebs (Aut)15
358Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau15
358Peter Szabo (Hun)15
368Jannick Geisler (Ger)15
369Jeremy Ferguson (USA)15
369Lukáš Batora (Svk)15
371Jesper Dahlström (Swe)15
372Mackenzie Carson (Can)15
372Andrew Watson (Can)15
374Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)15
375Jaakko Sorvisto (Fin)15
376Toon Devenyns (Bel)15
377Matthias Brandle (Aut)15
378Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing15
379Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team15
380Wilant Van Gils (Ned) WV Schijndel14
381Jaime Juncal (Spa)14
382Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter14
383Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team13
384Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief13
385Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)13
386Bartosz Pilis (Pol)12
387Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized12
388Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW12
389Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs12
390Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross12
391Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team12
392Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars12
393Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale11
394Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF11
395Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor11
396Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)10
397Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat)10
398Jovan Zekavica (Srb)10
399Jasmin Becirovic (Cro)10
399Dean Ribic (Cro)10
401Wojciech Szczotka (Pol)10
401Torben Ternstrøm (Den)10
401Michael Knopf (Aut)10
401Perry Bowater (GBr)10
401Rodger Aiken (Irl)10
401Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line10
401Jérôme Junker (Lux)10
408Goroh Kakei (Jpn)10
409Dalibor Grebeci (Svk)10
410Mattias Wengelin (Swe)10
411Jeremy Martin (Can)10
412Sandor Szilagyi (Rom)10
413Marko Leppämäki (Fin)10
414Florian Vögel (Swi)10
415Ruben Ruzafa Cueto10
416Ivo Plevak (Cze)10
417Thomas Mair (Aut)10
418Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com10
419Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato10
420Sean De Bie (Bel)10
421Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle10
422David Thely (Fra)10
423Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)10
424Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa)9
425Jakub Skala (Cze)9
426David Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing8
427Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek8
428Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn)8
429Davy Commeyne (Bel)8
430Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique8
431Pierre Garson (Fra)8
432Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance7
433Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley7
434Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)6
435Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine6
436Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster6
436Matej Lasak (Cze)6
438Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)6
439Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage6
440Raymond Kunzli (Swi)6
441Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis6
442Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)6
443Moritz Milatz (Ger)6
444Vaclav Jezek (Cze)6
445Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC6
446Anthonin Didier (Fra)6
447Rudy Kowalski (Fra)6
448Saul Lopez (Spa)6
449Fabian Brzezinski (Ger)5
450Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa)5
451Lewis Rattray (Aus)5
452David Quist (Nor)5
453Sigvard Kukk (Est)5
454Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)5
455Michael Haydn (Aut)5
456Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb)5
457Matija Basara (Cro)5
457Matej Valec (Cro)5
459Lee Westwood (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching5
459Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)5
459Lex Reichling (Lux)5
459Gerald Hauer (Aut)5
459Grey May (Irl)5
459Wieslaw Rowicki (Pol)5
459Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)5
459Kim Petersen (Den)5
467Etienne Briard (Fra)5
467Barry Hayes (Ger)5
467Josep Nadal Magrinya (Spa)5
470Jun Otsuka (Jpn)5
471Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles5
471Michal Lajcha (Svk)5
473Christian Bertilsson (Swe)5
474Mitchell Bailey (Can)5
474Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada5
476Florin Benghea (Rom)5
477Sami Eloluoto (Fin)5
478Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)5
479Alexander Candelario (USA)5
480Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires4
481Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco4
482Nathaniel Ward (USA)4
483Aketza Pena Iza (Spa)4
484Petr Hampl (Cze)4
485Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC4
486Robert Gehbauer (Aut)4
487Martino Fruet (Ita)4
488Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team4
489Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista4
490Loïc Herbreteau (Fra)4
491Jan Verstraeten (Bel)4
492Fabien Doubey (Fra)4
493Toon Aerts (Bel)4
494Christophe Balanec (Fra)4
495Stefan Paunovic (Srb)3
496Matej Marinkovic (Cro)3
497Jason Henry (Irl)3
497Stefan Herr (Aut)3
497Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle3
497David Nichols (GBr)3
497Jesper Thomsen (Den)3
497Nils Van Kooy (Ned) Team Rojo-Specialized-Wielerland3
497Rupert Palmberger (Ger)3
497Pawel Wojczal (Pol)3
497Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT3
497Benn Würth (Lux)3
497Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol)3
508Francesc Guerra (Spa)3
508Élie Regost (Fra)3
508Felix Euteneuer (Ger)3
511Shintarou Nakama (Jpn)3
512Bystrík Grolmus (Svk)3
513Martin Eriksson (Swe)3
514Kevin Calhoun (Can)3
514Andrew L'esperance (Can)3
516Per-Gustav Wickström (Fin)3
517Bart De Vocht (Bel)3
518Bram Schmitz (Ned)3
519Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin2
520Isaac Neff (USA)2
521Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
522Jordi Rene (Spa)2
523Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn)2
524Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes2
525Jack Clarkson (GBr) Hope Factory Racing2
525Lars Forster (Swi)2
527Thomas Lechermann (Ger)2
528Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)2
529Michal Malík (Cze)2
530Filip Eberl (Cze)2
531Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal2
532Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony2
533Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com2
534Dany Lacroix (Bel)2
535Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim2
536Loic Doubey (Fra)2
537Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)2
538Clément Le Bras (Fra)2
539Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires1
540Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team1
541Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing1
542Julian Lehmann (Ger)1
542Adam Kožušník (Cze)1
544Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team1
545Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn)1
546Sven Baumann (Ger)1
547Masayuki Goda (Jpn)1
548Michael Cotty (GBr)1
549Lukas Stoiber (Aut)1
550Daniel Guerrero (Spa)1
551Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling1
552Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery1
553Milan Spesny (Cze)1
554Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon1
555Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)1
556Scott Frederick (USA)1
557Robby Cobbaert (Bel)1
558Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)1
559Pierrick Valomet (Fra)1

Elite men - Nations
1Belgium6164pts
2France2972
3Czech Republic2929
4Netherlands2403
5United States2205
6Germany1652
7Switzerland1614
8Italy1385
9Spain966
10Poland937
11Great Britain900
12Canada611
13Slovakia427
14Japan410
15Sweden399
16Denmark345
17Croatia260
18Hungary260
19Luxembourg226
20Austria211
21Serbia200
22Ireland200
23Romania200
24Finland200
25Latvia10
26Australia5
27Norway5
28Estonia5

Elite women
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1860pts
2Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1800
3Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash1530
4Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team1450
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing1419
6Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie1300
7Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl1288
8Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens1203
9Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)917
10Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team914
11Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team890
12Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team888
13Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims850
14Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain826
15Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes811
16Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized721
17Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee Cycle665
18Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team642
19Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash635
20Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club586
21Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team548
22Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil521
23Arenda Grimberg (Ned)467
24Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld461
25Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren437
26Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo398
27Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld346
28Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team339
29Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles338
30Vania Rossi (Ita)337
31Sabine Spitz (Ger)324
32Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project324
33Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom315
34Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley312
35Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team291
36Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing285
37Christine Majerus (Lux)282
38Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark279
39Katrin Leumann (Swi)269
40Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team269
41Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus268
42Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team255
43Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized255
44Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)224
45Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion216
46Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11205
47Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team204
48Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)197
49Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)191
50Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF188
51Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles177
52Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team172
53Eva Lechner (Ita)170
54Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco166
55Dorota Warczyk (Pol)163
56Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)158
57Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)147
58Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)147
59Kajsa Snihs (Swe)139
60Elke Riedl (Aut)135
61Natasha Elliott (Can)131
62Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing130
63Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit125
64Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing119
65Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti116
66Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club113
67Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross113
68Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti107
69Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion106
70Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R106
71Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)106
72Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes102
73Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams101
74Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)100
75Maja Marukic (Cro)100
76Barbara Benko (Hun)100
76Ciara Mcmanus (Irl)100
76Annika Langvad (Den)100
79Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)100
80Wendy Simms (Can)100
81Anna Lindström (Fin)100
82Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes100
83Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt96
84Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)95
85Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF95
86Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf87
87Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW85
88Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)80
89Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law80
90Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire75
91Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze)75
92Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne71
93Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)68
94Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)67
95Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing64
96Bénédicte Herve (Fra) ES Livarot60
97Mia Radotic (Cro)60
98Silke Schrattenecker (Aut)60
98Eszter Dosa (Hun)60
98Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)60
98Gill Smith (Irl)60
98Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)60
103Rie Katayama (Jpn)60
104Veronika Gandžalová (Svk)60
105Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters60
106Sari Puumala (Fin)60
107Daniela Bresciani (Ita)60
108Madara Furmane (Lat)57
109Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com57
110Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley52
111Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)50
112Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti50
113Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing50
114Hannah Payton (GBr)49
115Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx47
116Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University47
117Sarah Stewart (Can)45
118Vendula Kuntova (Cze)45
119Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team45
120Karin Aune (Swe)44
121Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen44
122Shana Maes (Bel)43
123Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge43
124Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis42
125Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro)40
126Suzie Godart (Lux)40
126Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)40
126Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol)40
126Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)40
126Lisa Millar (Irl)40
126Gabriella Modos (Hun)40
132Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)40
133Marianna Findrová (Svk)40
134Emmy Thelberg (Swe)40
135Catharine Pendrel (Can)40
136Helja Korhonen (Fin)40
137Kimberly Flynn (USA) USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio40
138Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross40
139Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles40
140Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems39
141Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com38
142Tina Brubaker (USA)35
143Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit34
144Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley34
145Aurélia Dupont (Fra) EC Du Chateau d'Olonne33
146Gertie Willems (Bel)33
147Lana Verberne (Ned) RTC Buitenlust32
148Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek32
149Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles31
150Jelena Ckojic (Srb)30
151Viena Balen (Cro)30
152Gabriella Arato (Hun)30
152Signe Strandvig (Den)30
152Christine Kovelter (Lux)30
152Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)30
152Olga Wasiuk (Pol)30
157Karolina Kalasova (Cze)30
158Pia Pensaari (Fin)30
159Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)29
160Genevieve Whitson (NZl)28
161Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti28
162Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek28
163Anne Arnouts (Bel)26
164Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery26
165Zorana Pavlov (Srb)25
166Wanda Svrakic (Cro)25
167Sarah Rijkes (Aut)25
167Béatrice Godart (Lux)25
167Birgitte Nielsen (Den)25
167Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol)25
167Victoria Wilkinson (GBr)25
172Mami Saito (Jpn)25
173Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)25
174Mari Marttinen (Fin)25
175Marlene Petit (Fra) CR Rhone Alpes25
176Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)24
177Laura Braziulyte (Ltu)24
178Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder23
179Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M22
180Masami Noma (Jpn)21
181Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team21
182Katrien Aerts (Bel)20
183Marina Milosavljevic (Srb)20
184Bethany Crumpton (GBr)20
184Viktoria Zeller (Aut)20
184Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den)20
184Natalia Mitkowska (Pol)20
184Jennifer Boltz (Lux)20
184Birgit Hollmann (Ger)20
184Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)20
191Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)20
192Waka Takeda (Jpn)20
193Lucie Materová (Cze)20
194Lisa Ström (Swe)20
195Lotta Lepistö (Fin)20
196Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)20
197Evy Kuijpers (Ned)20
198Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America20
199Cara Applegate (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club18
200Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Maan CX p/b Studio7Multisport18
201Lelde Ardave (Lat)17
202Renata Bucher (Swi)17
203Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)17
204Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens17
205Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Sengers16
206Alexandra Burton (USA)16
207Junko Ueda (Jpn)16
208Kristina Jakotin (Srb)15
209Laura Turpijn (Ned)15
209Barbara Eglitis (Aut)15
209Dorota Gregorowicz (Pol)15
209Veronica Alessio (Ita)15
209Corinne Hall (GBr)15
209Annette Berg (Den)15
209Perrine Philippe (Fra)15
216Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)15
217Pavlina Marackova (Cze)15
218Anjang Choi (Swe)15
219Sofia Kansikas (Fin)15
220Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil15
221Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles15
222Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause15
223Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek15
224Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux VTT14
225Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewlry Gallery14
226Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz14
227Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)13
228Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans12
229Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing12
230Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail12
231Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLs Crossteam11
232Agnes Naumann (Ger)11
233Amy Roberts (GBr)10
233Franziska Ebinger (Swi)10
233Beate Eysinger (Aut)10
233Pauline Melaye (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme10
237Ione Mujika Sarasketa (Spa)10
238Barbara Howe (USA)10
238Noriko Yamaguchi (Jpn)10
240Aneta Hladikova (Cze)10
241Mirella Ehrin (Swe)10
242Amanda Sin (USA)10
243Hanna Konttinen (Fin)10
244Ikumi Tajika (Jpn)10
245Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition10
246Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)10
247Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal9
248Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles9
249Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn8
250Valentina Scandolara (Ita)8
251Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 418
252Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing8
253Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes8
254Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) Evian Velo6
255Margaret Thompson (USA)6
256Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino6
257Heather Jackson (USA)6
258Ellen Sherrill (USA)6
259Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team6
260Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders6
261Githa Michiels (Bel)6
262Irma Reinisch (Aut)5
262Roberta Gasparini (Ita)5
262Ruby Miller (GBr)5
262Helen Grobert (Ger)5
266Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)5
267Michaela Istvanova (Cze)5
268Leigh Hobson (Can)5
269Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel5
270Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law5
271Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite5
272Liga Šmite (Lat)5
273Greete Steinburg (Est)5
274Michiho Watanuki (Jpn)4
275Shannon Mathis (USA)4
276Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)4
277Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross4
278Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC4
279Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery4
280Heidi Swift (USA)4
281Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda4
282Fanny Martinet (Swi)3
282Kristien Nelen (Bel)3
282Delia Beddis (GBr)3
282Petra Zehetner (Aut)3
286Maroa Calleja (Spa)3
287Andrea Drengubakova (Cze)3
288Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery3
289Judith Pollinger (Ita)3
290Sara Tussey (USA)3
291Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team3
292Samantha Schneider (USA)3
293Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien2
294Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross2
295Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team2
296Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires2
297Corey Coogan (USA)2
298Flora Duffy (USA)2
299Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline2
300Franziska Brun (Swi)1
301Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling1
302Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar1
303Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell1
304Michelle Hediger (Swi)1
304Cecile Delaire (Fra) Velo Club Ornans1
306Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Human Zoom Cycling1
307Évelyne Blouin (Can)1
308Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet1
309Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling1
310Monique Van De Ree (Ned)1
311Iris Ockeloen (Ned) RTC Groenewoud1

Elite women - Nations
1Netherlands4678pts
2United States3107
3Great Britain2975
4Czech Republic2662
5France2578
6Belgium2135
7Germany2075
8Switzerland1201
9Italy623
10Denmark570
11Luxembourg382
12Japan372
13Canada363
14Sweden330
15Spain303
16Poland263
17Austria235
18Croatia200
19Ireland200
19Hungary200
21Slovakia200
22Finland200
23Serbia155
24Latvia79
25New Zealand37
26Lithuania24
27Estonia5

U23 men - Nations
1Netherlands1962pts
2Belgium824
3Czech Republic485
4United States439
5Switzerland427
6Italy350
7Poland293
8France292
9Canada262
10Denmark220
11Spain202
12Hungary200
13Great Britain187
14Croatia170
15Germany130
16Romania105
17Serbia80
18Finland65
19Austria60
20Luxembourg50
21Sweden23

Junior men
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)150pts
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra)86
3Wout Van Aert (Bel)61
4Romain Seigle (Fra)59
5Daan Soete (Bel)56
6Andrew Dillman (USA)56
7Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)46
8Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)44
9Silvio Herklotz (Ger)34
10Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)32
11Jose Manuel Ribera (Spa)30
12Curtis White (USA)30
13Zane Godby (USA)28
14Anthony Turgis (Fra)26
15Quinten Hermans (Bel)22
16Logan Owen (USA)22
17Pjotr Van Beek (Ned)20
18Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)18
19Jaime Campo (Spa)18
20Tobin Ortenblad (USA)18
21Koen Weijers (Ned)17
22Gioele Bertolini (Ita)14
23Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)12
24Federico Zurlo (Ita)10
25Hugo Robinson (GBr)10
26Ben Boets (Bel)10
27Jan Brezna (Cze)10
28Jonatan Bilbao (Spa)10
29Stan Wijkel (Ned)9
30Marco König (Ger)8
31Din Van Den Driessche (Bel)6
31Steffen Müller (Ger)6
31Adrian García (Spa)6
34Joseph Moses (GBr)6
35Karel Pokorny (Cze)6
36Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)6
37Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel)6
38Victor Koretzky (Fra)5
39Dylan Kowalski (Fra)5
40Peio Olaberria (Spa)5
41Francesco Pedante (Ita)4
42Xabier Goikoetxea (Spa)4
43Sven Fritsch (Lux)4
44Alexander Welburn (GBr)4
45Michal Paluta (Pol)4
46Jordan Cullen (USA)3
47Tim Ariesen (Ned)3
47David Rodríguez (Spa)3
49Dominic Grab (Swi)2
50Manuel Cucciniello (Ita)2
51Remy Mertz (Bel)2
51Felix Drumm (Ger)2
53Joe Kirkham (GBr)2
54Raúl Bosch (Spa)2
55Damien Roz (Fra)2
56Tomas Novacek (Cze)2
57Eneko Corrales (Spa)2
58Kévin Goulot (Fra)1
59Luca De Nicola (Ita)1
60Toon Wouters (Bel)1
60David Klein (Lux)1
60Pablo Fernández (Spa)1
63Tom Armstrong (GBr)1
64Yohan Patry (Can)1
65Erik Kramer (Ned)1
66Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)1
67Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned)1
68Daniel Lukes (Cze)1
68John Francisco (USA)1
70Kyle De Proost (Bel)1
70Luke Haley (USA)1

Junior men - Nations
1Netherlands187pts
2France171
3Belgium161
4United States114
5Spain94
6Germany48
7Italy28
8Great Britain20
9Czech Republic18
10Luxembourg5
11Poland4
12Switzerland2
13Canada1