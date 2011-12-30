Vos takes over lead of women's UCI 'cross rankings
Pauwels extends lead over Nys in men's standings
Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) extended his lead in the elite men's UCI 'cross rankings over compatriot Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) while for the first time this season Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) tops the elite women's standings, a position held in all the previous rankings by Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team).
Related Articles
Pauwels' position was strengthened by his victory in the sixth round of the UCI World Cup in Zolder on Tuesday with a narrow sprint victory over world champion Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step). Pauwels also finished second at Superprestige Diegem last Friday which contributed to his points total of 2,380.
Nys remains at second overall in the standings with 2,290 points. Nys finished third in the Zolder round of the World Cup after a crash entering the finishing straight prevented him from contesting the sprint against Pauwels and Stybar.
Stybar holds third overall with 1.950 points while Belgian champion Niels Albert remains in fourth at 1,494.
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) remains the highest-ranked North American rider at 11th place with 924 points.
The top five of the elite men's nation standings remains unchanged with Belgium in its familiar position atop the rankings at 6,164 points. France holds second with 2,972 points, 43 points ahead of third-placed Czech Republic.
The red hot Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) has been on a tear of late and her series of victories, coupled with Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) not contesting any races since the previous rankings were released, has moved the Dutchwoman into the lead for the first time this season. Since the previous rankings tabulation, Vos won the Zolder round of the World Cup, Superprestige Diegem and Internationale Centrumcross van Surhuisterveen which brings her points total to 1,860. Compton now holds second overall with 1,800 points.
Third through fifth remains unchanged, held by Sanne van Paassen (1,530), Katerina Nash (1,450) and Helen Wyman (1,419) respectively.
No changes took place at the top of the elite women's nations standings with the Netherlands, United States, Great Britain, Czech Republic and France remaining in first through fifth respectively.
In the junior men's standings Dutch phenom Mathieu van der Poel remains first overall with 150 points. Frenchman Quentin Jauregui hold second with 86 points followed by Belgium's Wout van Aert with 61 points.
No changes took place in the junior men's nations standings, led by the Netherlands with 187 points. France, Belgium, the United States and Spain hold second through fifth respectively.
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|2380
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2290
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1950
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|1494
|5
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|1382
|6
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|1342
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|1230
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1197
|9
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1183
|10
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|1097
|11
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|924
|12
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|864
|13
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|766
|14
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|750
|15
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|743
|16
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|727
|17
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|666
|18
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|615
|19
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt
|615
|20
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|603
|21
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|589
|22
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|546
|23
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93
|544
|24
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|541
|25
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|520
|26
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|518
|27
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|495
|28
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|484
|29
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
|480
|30
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|477
|31
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|476
|32
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|460
|33
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|459
|34
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|441
|35
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|437
|36
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|436
|37
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|419
|38
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|401
|39
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|392
|40
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|381
|41
|Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|360
|42
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland
|356
|43
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|350
|44
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|333
|45
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|333
|46
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|329
|47
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|324
|48
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|320
|49
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|298
|50
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|290
|51
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|284
|52
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|273
|53
|David Kasek (Cze)
|271
|54
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|264
|55
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|259
|56
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|257
|57
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|250
|58
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|240
|59
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea
|234
|60
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|232
|61
|Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube
|231
|62
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea
|229
|63
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|226
|64
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|226
|65
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|225
|66
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|218
|67
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|215
|68
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|205
|69
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|200
|70
|Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|200
|71
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|199
|72
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|198
|73
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|198
|74
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|196
|75
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|193
|76
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|192
|77
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|190
|78
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano
|187
|79
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|184
|80
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito
|175
|81
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|175
|82
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|175
|83
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|174
|84
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|172
|85
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup
|170
|86
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|167
|87
|Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized
|166
|88
|Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|160
|89
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|160
|90
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|155
|91
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|155
|92
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|155
|93
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|153
|94
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|151
|95
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|147
|96
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|144
|97
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|142
|98
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|142
|99
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|140
|100
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|135
|101
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|133
|102
|Valentin Scherz (Swi)
|130
|103
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt
|129
|104
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|128
|105
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|125
|106
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|121
|107
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|121
|108
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|120
|109
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|120
|110
|Jelle Brackman (Bel)
|120
|111
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea
|117
|112
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|112
|113
|Luke Gray (GBr)
|112
|114
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar
|111
|115
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa)
|109
|116
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|107
|117
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|106
|118
|Peter Presslauer (Aut)
|106
|119
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|105
|120
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|104
|121
|David Fletcher (GBr) Boardman Elite
|102
|122
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|101
|123
|Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito
|100
|124
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|100
|125
|Dani Simcic (Cro)
|100
|125
|Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)
|100
|127
|János Panyi (Hun)
|100
|127
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|100
|127
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun)
|100
|127
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)
|100
|131
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom)
|100
|132
|Kimmo Kananen (Fin)
|100
|133
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|98
|134
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|96
|135
|Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery
|95
|136
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|95
|137
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|92
|138
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|92
|139
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco
|91
|140
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|86
|141
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|85
|142
|Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)
|83
|143
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|83
|144
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|80
|145
|Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|79
|146
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|77
|147
|Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)
|75
|148
|René Birkenfeld (Ger)
|73
|149
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|72
|150
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra)
|71
|151
|Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK
|71
|152
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|70
|153
|Camille Thominet (Fra)
|68
|154
|Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall
|66
|155
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|65
|156
|Jens Westergren (Swe)
|65
|157
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|63
|158
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|63
|159
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control
|62
|160
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|62
|161
|Ivan Tomic (Srb)
|60
|162
|Bruno Radotic (Cro)
|60
|162
|Igor Rudan (Cro)
|60
|164
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
|60
|164
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|60
|164
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|60
|164
|Soma Balazs (Hun)
|60
|164
|Evan Ryan (Irl)
|60
|169
|Daniel Ruiz Etxeandia (Spa)
|60
|170
|George-Daniel Anghelache (Rom)
|60
|171
|Pasi Willman (Fin)
|60
|172
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|58
|173
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|58
|174
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|57
|175
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|57
|176
|Bastien Duculty (Fra)
|57
|177
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire
|56
|178
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
|56
|179
|Tommy Nielsen (Den)
|55
|180
|Masanori Kosaka (Jpn)
|55
|181
|Hannes Genze (Ger)
|54
|182
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Scott USA Cycling Team
|54
|183
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|54
|184
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|53
|185
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|52
|186
|Max Walsleben (Ger)
|52
|187
|Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10
|51
|188
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|50
|189
|David Menut (Fra)
|49
|190
|Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)
|49
|191
|Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
|48
|192
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|48
|193
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)
|48
|194
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized
|48
|195
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
|46
|196
|Michael Winterberg (Swi)
|46
|197
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine
|46
|198
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
|46
|199
|Roland Mörx (Aut)
|45
|200
|Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|45
|201
|Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain
|43
|202
|Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)
|43
|203
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|43
|204
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|42
|205
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|41
|206
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue
|41
|207
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|41
|208
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|40
|209
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|40
|210
|Janko Benger (Cro)
|40
|210
|Pavao Roset (Cro)
|40
|212
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|40
|212
|Andrzej Kaiser (Pol)
|40
|212
|Pascal Triebel (Lux)
|40
|212
|Conor Campbell (Irl)
|40
|212
|Attila Bela (Hun)
|40
|212
|Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
|40
|212
|Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol)
|40
|212
|Zsolt Búr (Hun)
|40
|220
|Oscar Boente (Spa)
|40
|220
|Freddie Guilloux (Fra) Union Cycliste Cholet 49
|40
|222
|Fredrik Edin (Swe)
|40
|223
|Garrett Mcleod (Can)
|40
|224
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|40
|225
|Samuel Halme (Fin)
|40
|226
|Clément Venturini (Fra)
|40
|227
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg
|39
|228
|René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal
|38
|229
|Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo
|38
|230
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|37
|231
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus
|37
|232
|Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage
|37
|233
|Théo Vimpere (Fra)
|36
|234
|Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|35
|235
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|34
|236
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda
|34
|237
|Ismael Felix Barba (Spa)
|33
|238
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|33
|239
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service
|32
|240
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX
|32
|241
|Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda
|31
|242
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb)
|30
|243
|Domagoj Breznik (Cro)
|30
|243
|Bojan Rafaj (Cro)
|30
|245
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|30
|245
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa)
|30
|245
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|30
|245
|Pit Schlechter (Lux)
|30
|245
|Sean A Tuathail (Irl)
|30
|245
|Ferenc Vörös (Hun)
|30
|245
|Tom Payton (GBr)
|30
|245
|Balint Bischof (Hun)
|30
|245
|Jonas Pedersen (Den)
|30
|254
|David Juarez Alday (Spa)
|30
|255
|Zachary Hughes (Can)
|30
|256
|Gustav Robert Mircea (Rom)
|30
|257
|Tommi Tuikka (Fin)
|30
|258
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|30
|259
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain
|30
|260
|Filip Adel (Cze)
|30
|261
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|30
|262
|Kenny Geluykens (Bel)
|30
|263
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|30
|264
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|30
|265
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|29
|266
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|29
|267
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|28
|268
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team
|27
|269
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
|27
|270
|Emilien Viennet (Fra)
|27
|271
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|26
|272
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)
|26
|273
|Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
|26
|274
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|26
|275
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|25
|276
|Marko Curcic (Srb)
|25
|277
|Darko Krivanj (Cro)
|25
|277
|Endi Širol (Cro)
|25
|279
|Dario Stäuble (Swi)
|25
|279
|Wojciech Herba (Pol)
|25
|279
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
|25
|279
|Alan Cody (Irl)
|25
|279
|Gabor Reitinger (Hun)
|25
|279
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
|25
|279
|Claude Wolter (Lux)
|25
|279
|Slawomir Pituch (Pol)
|25
|287
|Fabian Danner (Ger)
|25
|287
|Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)
|25
|287
|Miguel Fillaut (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme
|25
|290
|Stefan Gajdosik (Svk)
|25
|290
|Chris Hurst (USA)
|25
|292
|Hakan Löfström (Swe)
|25
|293
|Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom)
|25
|294
|Ilari Kahila (Fin)
|25
|295
|Helmut Trettwer (Ger)
|25
|296
|Kristof Cop (Bel)
|25
|297
|Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.
|24
|298
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|24
|299
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda
|24
|300
|Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|24
|301
|Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn)
|24
|302
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)
|24
|303
|Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie
|24
|304
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies
|24
|305
|Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|23
|306
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|23
|307
|Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois
|22
|308
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|21
|309
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|21
|310
|Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux Isere Cyclisme
|20
|311
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|20
|312
|Igor Jemcov (Srb)
|20
|313
|Mauro Hrastnik (Cro)
|20
|313
|Bojan Miklenic (Cro)
|20
|315
|Jonas Schau Guddal (Den)
|20
|315
|Steven Allen (GBr)
|20
|315
|Mateusz Tylek (Pol)
|20
|315
|Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)
|20
|315
|Bernd Tauderer (Aut)
|20
|315
|Lukasz Milewski (Pol)
|20
|315
|Tom Flammang (Lux)
|20
|315
|Gabor Cser (Hun)
|20
|315
|Myles McCorry (Irl)
|20
|324
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)
|20
|324
|Diego Martínez (Spa)
|20
|326
|Matej Vysna (Svk)
|20
|327
|Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)
|20
|328
|Tyler Trace (Can)
|20
|328
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|20
|330
|Lucian Logigan (Rom)
|20
|331
|Mika Vilen (Fin)
|20
|332
|Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|20
|333
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|20
|334
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|20
|335
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube
|20
|336
|David Hidalgo (Spa)
|20
|337
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra)
|20
|338
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino
|19
|339
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|19
|340
|Matthias Rupp (Swi)
|18
|341
|Matt Shriver (USA)
|18
|342
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|18
|343
|Robert Jebb (GBr)
|17
|344
|Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn)
|17
|345
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Team Scott UK
|17
|346
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|16
|347
|Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)
|16
|348
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|16
|349
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|16
|350
|David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog
|16
|351
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|16
|352
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|16
|353
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|16
|354
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) WV Schijndel
|15
|355
|Oliver Strbac (Srb)
|15
|356
|Gordan Petkovic (Cro)
|15
|356
|Luka Rigo (Cro)
|15
|358
|Piotr Tylek (Pol)
|15
|358
|Colm Ahern (Irl)
|15
|358
|Pawel Pac (Pol)
|15
|358
|Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic
|15
|358
|Allan Juul (Den)
|15
|358
|Alex Kirsch (Lux)
|15
|358
|Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)
|15
|358
|Peter Krebs (Aut)
|15
|358
|Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau
|15
|358
|Peter Szabo (Hun)
|15
|368
|Jannick Geisler (Ger)
|15
|369
|Jeremy Ferguson (USA)
|15
|369
|Lukáš Batora (Svk)
|15
|371
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe)
|15
|372
|Mackenzie Carson (Can)
|15
|372
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|15
|374
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|15
|375
|Jaakko Sorvisto (Fin)
|15
|376
|Toon Devenyns (Bel)
|15
|377
|Matthias Brandle (Aut)
|15
|378
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing
|15
|379
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|15
|380
|Wilant Van Gils (Ned) WV Schijndel
|14
|381
|Jaime Juncal (Spa)
|14
|382
|Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter
|14
|383
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|13
|384
|Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|13
|385
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)
|13
|386
|Bartosz Pilis (Pol)
|12
|387
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized
|12
|388
|Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW
|12
|389
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|12
|390
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|12
|391
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|12
|392
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars
|12
|393
|Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale
|11
|394
|Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF
|11
|395
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|11
|396
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
|10
|397
|Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat)
|10
|398
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb)
|10
|399
|Jasmin Becirovic (Cro)
|10
|399
|Dean Ribic (Cro)
|10
|401
|Wojciech Szczotka (Pol)
|10
|401
|Torben Ternstrøm (Den)
|10
|401
|Michael Knopf (Aut)
|10
|401
|Perry Bowater (GBr)
|10
|401
|Rodger Aiken (Irl)
|10
|401
|Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line
|10
|401
|Jérôme Junker (Lux)
|10
|408
|Goroh Kakei (Jpn)
|10
|409
|Dalibor Grebeci (Svk)
|10
|410
|Mattias Wengelin (Swe)
|10
|411
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|10
|412
|Sandor Szilagyi (Rom)
|10
|413
|Marko Leppämäki (Fin)
|10
|414
|Florian Vögel (Swi)
|10
|415
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto
|10
|416
|Ivo Plevak (Cze)
|10
|417
|Thomas Mair (Aut)
|10
|418
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com
|10
|419
|Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato
|10
|420
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|10
|421
|Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle
|10
|422
|David Thely (Fra)
|10
|423
|Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)
|10
|424
|Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa)
|9
|425
|Jakub Skala (Cze)
|9
|426
|David Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|8
|427
|Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek
|8
|428
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn)
|8
|429
|Davy Commeyne (Bel)
|8
|430
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique
|8
|431
|Pierre Garson (Fra)
|8
|432
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance
|7
|433
|Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|7
|434
|Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)
|6
|435
|Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine
|6
|436
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster
|6
|436
|Matej Lasak (Cze)
|6
|438
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
|6
|439
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|6
|440
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
|6
|441
|Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis
|6
|442
|Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)
|6
|443
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|6
|444
|Vaclav Jezek (Cze)
|6
|445
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|6
|446
|Anthonin Didier (Fra)
|6
|447
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra)
|6
|448
|Saul Lopez (Spa)
|6
|449
|Fabian Brzezinski (Ger)
|5
|450
|Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa)
|5
|451
|Lewis Rattray (Aus)
|5
|452
|David Quist (Nor)
|5
|453
|Sigvard Kukk (Est)
|5
|454
|Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)
|5
|455
|Michael Haydn (Aut)
|5
|456
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb)
|5
|457
|Matija Basara (Cro)
|5
|457
|Matej Valec (Cro)
|5
|459
|Lee Westwood (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching
|5
|459
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|5
|459
|Lex Reichling (Lux)
|5
|459
|Gerald Hauer (Aut)
|5
|459
|Grey May (Irl)
|5
|459
|Wieslaw Rowicki (Pol)
|5
|459
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)
|5
|459
|Kim Petersen (Den)
|5
|467
|Etienne Briard (Fra)
|5
|467
|Barry Hayes (Ger)
|5
|467
|Josep Nadal Magrinya (Spa)
|5
|470
|Jun Otsuka (Jpn)
|5
|471
|Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles
|5
|471
|Michal Lajcha (Svk)
|5
|473
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe)
|5
|474
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|5
|474
|Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
|5
|476
|Florin Benghea (Rom)
|5
|477
|Sami Eloluoto (Fin)
|5
|478
|Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|5
|479
|Alexander Candelario (USA)
|5
|480
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|4
|481
|Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco
|4
|482
|Nathaniel Ward (USA)
|4
|483
|Aketza Pena Iza (Spa)
|4
|484
|Petr Hampl (Cze)
|4
|485
|Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC
|4
|486
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|4
|487
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|4
|488
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|4
|489
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|4
|490
|Loïc Herbreteau (Fra)
|4
|491
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel)
|4
|492
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|4
|493
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|4
|494
|Christophe Balanec (Fra)
|4
|495
|Stefan Paunovic (Srb)
|3
|496
|Matej Marinkovic (Cro)
|3
|497
|Jason Henry (Irl)
|3
|497
|Stefan Herr (Aut)
|3
|497
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle
|3
|497
|David Nichols (GBr)
|3
|497
|Jesper Thomsen (Den)
|3
|497
|Nils Van Kooy (Ned) Team Rojo-Specialized-Wielerland
|3
|497
|Rupert Palmberger (Ger)
|3
|497
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|3
|497
|Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT
|3
|497
|Benn Würth (Lux)
|3
|497
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol)
|3
|508
|Francesc Guerra (Spa)
|3
|508
|Élie Regost (Fra)
|3
|508
|Felix Euteneuer (Ger)
|3
|511
|Shintarou Nakama (Jpn)
|3
|512
|Bystrík Grolmus (Svk)
|3
|513
|Martin Eriksson (Swe)
|3
|514
|Kevin Calhoun (Can)
|3
|514
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|3
|516
|Per-Gustav Wickström (Fin)
|3
|517
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|3
|518
|Bram Schmitz (Ned)
|3
|519
|Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|2
|520
|Isaac Neff (USA)
|2
|521
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|522
|Jordi Rene (Spa)
|2
|523
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn)
|2
|524
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes
|2
|525
|Jack Clarkson (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|2
|525
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|2
|527
|Thomas Lechermann (Ger)
|2
|528
|Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
|2
|529
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|2
|530
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|2
|531
|Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|2
|532
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|2
|533
|Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|2
|534
|Dany Lacroix (Bel)
|2
|535
|Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim
|2
|536
|Loic Doubey (Fra)
|2
|537
|Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|2
|538
|Clément Le Bras (Fra)
|2
|539
|Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|1
|540
|Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team
|1
|541
|Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing
|1
|542
|Julian Lehmann (Ger)
|1
|542
|Adam Kožušník (Cze)
|1
|544
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|1
|545
|Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn)
|1
|546
|Sven Baumann (Ger)
|1
|547
|Masayuki Goda (Jpn)
|1
|548
|Michael Cotty (GBr)
|1
|549
|Lukas Stoiber (Aut)
|1
|550
|Daniel Guerrero (Spa)
|1
|551
|Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling
|1
|552
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|1
|553
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|1
|554
|Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon
|1
|555
|Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)
|1
|556
|Scott Frederick (USA)
|1
|557
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel)
|1
|558
|Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)
|1
|559
|Pierrick Valomet (Fra)
|1
|1
|Belgium
|6164
|pts
|2
|France
|2972
|3
|Czech Republic
|2929
|4
|Netherlands
|2403
|5
|United States
|2205
|6
|Germany
|1652
|7
|Switzerland
|1614
|8
|Italy
|1385
|9
|Spain
|966
|10
|Poland
|937
|11
|Great Britain
|900
|12
|Canada
|611
|13
|Slovakia
|427
|14
|Japan
|410
|15
|Sweden
|399
|16
|Denmark
|345
|17
|Croatia
|260
|18
|Hungary
|260
|19
|Luxembourg
|226
|20
|Austria
|211
|21
|Serbia
|200
|22
|Ireland
|200
|23
|Romania
|200
|24
|Finland
|200
|25
|Latvia
|10
|26
|Australia
|5
|27
|Norway
|5
|28
|Estonia
|5
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1860
|pts
|2
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1800
|3
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash
|1530
|4
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|1450
|5
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|1419
|6
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie
|1300
|7
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|1288
|8
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens
|1203
|9
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|917
|10
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|914
|11
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|890
|12
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|888
|13
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims
|850
|14
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain
|826
|15
|Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes
|811
|16
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|721
|17
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee Cycle
|665
|18
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|642
|19
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash
|635
|20
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|586
|21
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|548
|22
|Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil
|521
|23
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|467
|24
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|461
|25
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|437
|26
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|398
|27
|Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|346
|28
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|339
|29
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|338
|30
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|337
|31
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|324
|32
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|324
|33
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom
|315
|34
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley
|312
|35
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|291
|36
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|285
|37
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|282
|38
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
|279
|39
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|269
|40
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team
|269
|41
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus
|268
|42
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|255
|43
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|255
|44
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|224
|45
|Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
|216
|46
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11
|205
|47
|Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|204
|48
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|197
|49
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
|191
|50
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|188
|51
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|177
|52
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|172
|53
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|170
|54
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|166
|55
|Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
|163
|56
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|158
|57
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|147
|58
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|147
|59
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|139
|60
|Elke Riedl (Aut)
|135
|61
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|131
|62
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|130
|63
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit
|125
|64
|Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing
|119
|65
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|116
|66
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|113
|67
|Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|113
|68
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|107
|69
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion
|106
|70
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|106
|71
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|106
|72
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|102
|73
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|101
|74
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|100
|75
|Maja Marukic (Cro)
|100
|76
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|100
|76
|Ciara Mcmanus (Irl)
|100
|76
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|100
|79
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)
|100
|80
|Wendy Simms (Can)
|100
|81
|Anna Lindström (Fin)
|100
|82
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes
|100
|83
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt
|96
|84
|Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)
|95
|85
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|95
|86
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf
|87
|87
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|85
|88
|Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)
|80
|89
|Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|80
|90
|Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire
|75
|91
|Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze)
|75
|92
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|71
|93
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)
|68
|94
|Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)
|67
|95
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|64
|96
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra) ES Livarot
|60
|97
|Mia Radotic (Cro)
|60
|98
|Silke Schrattenecker (Aut)
|60
|98
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|60
|98
|Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)
|60
|98
|Gill Smith (Irl)
|60
|98
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)
|60
|103
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|60
|104
|Veronika Gandžalová (Svk)
|60
|105
|Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters
|60
|106
|Sari Puumala (Fin)
|60
|107
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
|60
|108
|Madara Furmane (Lat)
|57
|109
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com
|57
|110
|Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|52
|111
|Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)
|50
|112
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|50
|113
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|50
|114
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|49
|115
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx
|47
|116
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University
|47
|117
|Sarah Stewart (Can)
|45
|118
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|45
|119
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|45
|120
|Karin Aune (Swe)
|44
|121
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen
|44
|122
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|43
|123
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge
|43
|124
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis
|42
|125
|Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro)
|40
|126
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|40
|126
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|40
|126
|Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol)
|40
|126
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|40
|126
|Lisa Millar (Irl)
|40
|126
|Gabriella Modos (Hun)
|40
|132
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|40
|133
|Marianna Findrová (Svk)
|40
|134
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe)
|40
|135
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|40
|136
|Helja Korhonen (Fin)
|40
|137
|Kimberly Flynn (USA) USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio
|40
|138
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|40
|139
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|40
|140
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|39
|141
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|38
|142
|Tina Brubaker (USA)
|35
|143
|Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit
|34
|144
|Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|34
|145
|Aurélia Dupont (Fra) EC Du Chateau d'Olonne
|33
|146
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|33
|147
|Lana Verberne (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|32
|148
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|32
|149
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles
|31
|150
|Jelena Ckojic (Srb)
|30
|151
|Viena Balen (Cro)
|30
|152
|Gabriella Arato (Hun)
|30
|152
|Signe Strandvig (Den)
|30
|152
|Christine Kovelter (Lux)
|30
|152
|Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)
|30
|152
|Olga Wasiuk (Pol)
|30
|157
|Karolina Kalasova (Cze)
|30
|158
|Pia Pensaari (Fin)
|30
|159
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|29
|160
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl)
|28
|161
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|28
|162
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek
|28
|163
|Anne Arnouts (Bel)
|26
|164
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|26
|165
|Zorana Pavlov (Srb)
|25
|166
|Wanda Svrakic (Cro)
|25
|167
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut)
|25
|167
|Béatrice Godart (Lux)
|25
|167
|Birgitte Nielsen (Den)
|25
|167
|Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol)
|25
|167
|Victoria Wilkinson (GBr)
|25
|172
|Mami Saito (Jpn)
|25
|173
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|25
|174
|Mari Marttinen (Fin)
|25
|175
|Marlene Petit (Fra) CR Rhone Alpes
|25
|176
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|24
|177
|Laura Braziulyte (Ltu)
|24
|178
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|23
|179
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|22
|180
|Masami Noma (Jpn)
|21
|181
|Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team
|21
|182
|Katrien Aerts (Bel)
|20
|183
|Marina Milosavljevic (Srb)
|20
|184
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|20
|184
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
|20
|184
|Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den)
|20
|184
|Natalia Mitkowska (Pol)
|20
|184
|Jennifer Boltz (Lux)
|20
|184
|Birgit Hollmann (Ger)
|20
|184
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|20
|191
|Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)
|20
|192
|Waka Takeda (Jpn)
|20
|193
|Lucie Materová (Cze)
|20
|194
|Lisa Ström (Swe)
|20
|195
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
|20
|196
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
|20
|197
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|20
|198
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America
|20
|199
|Cara Applegate (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club
|18
|200
|Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Maan CX p/b Studio7Multisport
|18
|201
|Lelde Ardave (Lat)
|17
|202
|Renata Bucher (Swi)
|17
|203
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|17
|204
|Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens
|17
|205
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Sengers
|16
|206
|Alexandra Burton (USA)
|16
|207
|Junko Ueda (Jpn)
|16
|208
|Kristina Jakotin (Srb)
|15
|209
|Laura Turpijn (Ned)
|15
|209
|Barbara Eglitis (Aut)
|15
|209
|Dorota Gregorowicz (Pol)
|15
|209
|Veronica Alessio (Ita)
|15
|209
|Corinne Hall (GBr)
|15
|209
|Annette Berg (Den)
|15
|209
|Perrine Philippe (Fra)
|15
|216
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|15
|217
|Pavlina Marackova (Cze)
|15
|218
|Anjang Choi (Swe)
|15
|219
|Sofia Kansikas (Fin)
|15
|220
|Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil
|15
|221
|Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|15
|222
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause
|15
|223
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek
|15
|224
|Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux VTT
|14
|225
|Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewlry Gallery
|14
|226
|Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz
|14
|227
|Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)
|13
|228
|Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|12
|229
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|12
|230
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail
|12
|231
|Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLs Crossteam
|11
|232
|Agnes Naumann (Ger)
|11
|233
|Amy Roberts (GBr)
|10
|233
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi)
|10
|233
|Beate Eysinger (Aut)
|10
|233
|Pauline Melaye (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme
|10
|237
|Ione Mujika Sarasketa (Spa)
|10
|238
|Barbara Howe (USA)
|10
|238
|Noriko Yamaguchi (Jpn)
|10
|240
|Aneta Hladikova (Cze)
|10
|241
|Mirella Ehrin (Swe)
|10
|242
|Amanda Sin (USA)
|10
|243
|Hanna Konttinen (Fin)
|10
|244
|Ikumi Tajika (Jpn)
|10
|245
|Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition
|10
|246
|Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)
|10
|247
|Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|9
|248
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|9
|249
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn
|8
|250
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita)
|8
|251
|Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 41
|8
|252
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|8
|253
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|8
|254
|Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) Evian Velo
|6
|255
|Margaret Thompson (USA)
|6
|256
|Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino
|6
|257
|Heather Jackson (USA)
|6
|258
|Ellen Sherrill (USA)
|6
|259
|Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
|6
|260
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders
|6
|261
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|6
|262
|Irma Reinisch (Aut)
|5
|262
|Roberta Gasparini (Ita)
|5
|262
|Ruby Miller (GBr)
|5
|262
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|5
|266
|Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)
|5
|267
|Michaela Istvanova (Cze)
|5
|268
|Leigh Hobson (Can)
|5
|269
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel
|5
|270
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|5
|271
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite
|5
|272
|Liga Šmite (Lat)
|5
|273
|Greete Steinburg (Est)
|5
|274
|Michiho Watanuki (Jpn)
|4
|275
|Shannon Mathis (USA)
|4
|276
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|4
|277
|Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross
|4
|278
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC
|4
|279
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|4
|280
|Heidi Swift (USA)
|4
|281
|Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda
|4
|282
|Fanny Martinet (Swi)
|3
|282
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|3
|282
|Delia Beddis (GBr)
|3
|282
|Petra Zehetner (Aut)
|3
|286
|Maroa Calleja (Spa)
|3
|287
|Andrea Drengubakova (Cze)
|3
|288
|Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|3
|289
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|3
|290
|Sara Tussey (USA)
|3
|291
|Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|3
|292
|Samantha Schneider (USA)
|3
|293
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien
|2
|294
|Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross
|2
|295
|Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team
|2
|296
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires
|2
|297
|Corey Coogan (USA)
|2
|298
|Flora Duffy (USA)
|2
|299
|Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline
|2
|300
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|1
|301
|Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling
|1
|302
|Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar
|1
|303
|Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell
|1
|304
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|1
|304
|Cecile Delaire (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|1
|306
|Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Human Zoom Cycling
|1
|307
|Évelyne Blouin (Can)
|1
|308
|Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet
|1
|309
|Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|1
|310
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|1
|311
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned) RTC Groenewoud
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|4678
|pts
|2
|United States
|3107
|3
|Great Britain
|2975
|4
|Czech Republic
|2662
|5
|France
|2578
|6
|Belgium
|2135
|7
|Germany
|2075
|8
|Switzerland
|1201
|9
|Italy
|623
|10
|Denmark
|570
|11
|Luxembourg
|382
|12
|Japan
|372
|13
|Canada
|363
|14
|Sweden
|330
|15
|Spain
|303
|16
|Poland
|263
|17
|Austria
|235
|18
|Croatia
|200
|19
|Ireland
|200
|19
|Hungary
|200
|21
|Slovakia
|200
|22
|Finland
|200
|23
|Serbia
|155
|24
|Latvia
|79
|25
|New Zealand
|37
|26
|Lithuania
|24
|27
|Estonia
|5
|1
|Netherlands
|1962
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|824
|3
|Czech Republic
|485
|4
|United States
|439
|5
|Switzerland
|427
|6
|Italy
|350
|7
|Poland
|293
|8
|France
|292
|9
|Canada
|262
|10
|Denmark
|220
|11
|Spain
|202
|12
|Hungary
|200
|13
|Great Britain
|187
|14
|Croatia
|170
|15
|Germany
|130
|16
|Romania
|105
|17
|Serbia
|80
|18
|Finland
|65
|19
|Austria
|60
|20
|Luxembourg
|50
|21
|Sweden
|23
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|150
|pts
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
|86
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|61
|4
|Romain Seigle (Fra)
|59
|5
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|56
|6
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|56
|7
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|46
|8
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|44
|9
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger)
|34
|10
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
|32
|11
|Jose Manuel Ribera (Spa)
|30
|12
|Curtis White (USA)
|30
|13
|Zane Godby (USA)
|28
|14
|Anthony Turgis (Fra)
|26
|15
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|22
|16
|Logan Owen (USA)
|22
|17
|Pjotr Van Beek (Ned)
|20
|18
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)
|18
|19
|Jaime Campo (Spa)
|18
|20
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|18
|21
|Koen Weijers (Ned)
|17
|22
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|14
|23
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)
|12
|24
|Federico Zurlo (Ita)
|10
|25
|Hugo Robinson (GBr)
|10
|26
|Ben Boets (Bel)
|10
|27
|Jan Brezna (Cze)
|10
|28
|Jonatan Bilbao (Spa)
|10
|29
|Stan Wijkel (Ned)
|9
|30
|Marco König (Ger)
|8
|31
|Din Van Den Driessche (Bel)
|6
|31
|Steffen Müller (Ger)
|6
|31
|Adrian García (Spa)
|6
|34
|Joseph Moses (GBr)
|6
|35
|Karel Pokorny (Cze)
|6
|36
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|6
|37
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel)
|6
|38
|Victor Koretzky (Fra)
|5
|39
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra)
|5
|40
|Peio Olaberria (Spa)
|5
|41
|Francesco Pedante (Ita)
|4
|42
|Xabier Goikoetxea (Spa)
|4
|43
|Sven Fritsch (Lux)
|4
|44
|Alexander Welburn (GBr)
|4
|45
|Michal Paluta (Pol)
|4
|46
|Jordan Cullen (USA)
|3
|47
|Tim Ariesen (Ned)
|3
|47
|David Rodríguez (Spa)
|3
|49
|Dominic Grab (Swi)
|2
|50
|Manuel Cucciniello (Ita)
|2
|51
|Remy Mertz (Bel)
|2
|51
|Felix Drumm (Ger)
|2
|53
|Joe Kirkham (GBr)
|2
|54
|Raúl Bosch (Spa)
|2
|55
|Damien Roz (Fra)
|2
|56
|Tomas Novacek (Cze)
|2
|57
|Eneko Corrales (Spa)
|2
|58
|Kévin Goulot (Fra)
|1
|59
|Luca De Nicola (Ita)
|1
|60
|Toon Wouters (Bel)
|1
|60
|David Klein (Lux)
|1
|60
|Pablo Fernández (Spa)
|1
|63
|Tom Armstrong (GBr)
|1
|64
|Yohan Patry (Can)
|1
|65
|Erik Kramer (Ned)
|1
|66
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|1
|67
|Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned)
|1
|68
|Daniel Lukes (Cze)
|1
|68
|John Francisco (USA)
|1
|70
|Kyle De Proost (Bel)
|1
|70
|Luke Haley (USA)
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|187
|pts
|2
|France
|171
|3
|Belgium
|161
|4
|United States
|114
|5
|Spain
|94
|6
|Germany
|48
|7
|Italy
|28
|8
|Great Britain
|20
|9
|Czech Republic
|18
|10
|Luxembourg
|5
|11
|Poland
|4
|12
|Switzerland
|2
|13
|Canada
|1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy