Cannondale revives the SuperX name for its new gravel race bike

Cannondale SuperX gravel race bike 2025
Cannondale has today announced the launch of the 2024 SuperX gravel race bike. It’s based on the current fourth-generation SuperSix EVO road bike, as raced by the EF Education pro teams and available in three specs based on a standard carbon and a LAB71 frameset.

The LAB71 frame weighs a claimed 900g, 100g less than the SuperSix EVO SE, Cannondale’s previous generation gravel race bike, which it replaces. It’s also 100g lighter than the standard carbon SuperX frameset.

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 

