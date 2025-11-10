'More of a slog than I initially expected' – Sarah Gigante will have to stick to riding indoors 'for a while yet' as she recovers from broken femur

By published

Australian who is well used to injury comeback path started on indoor trainer in October

SAINT-FRANCOIS LONGCHAMP, FRANCE - AUGUST 02: Sarah Gigante of Australia and Team AG Insurance - Soudal competes during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 8 a 111.9km stage from Chambery to Saint-Francois Longchamp - Col de la Madeleine 1986m / #UCIWWT / on August 02, 2025 in Saint-Francois Longchamp, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) in her last race of 2025, the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) certainly isn't a stranger to recovering from surgery and broken bones but even though the Australian rider has the comeback drill down to a fine art, the path back toward riding and racing has been particularly challenging this time.

The rider crashed and broke her femur while training in August, quickly bringing an already late-starting season to an early halt, but not before delivering two stage wins and a spot on the overall podium at the Giro d'Italia Women and a runner-up spot on the Col de la Madeleine stage at the Tour de France Femmes.

"Recovery is a bit more of a slog than I initially expected… I must have been a combination of naive and optimistic," said Gigante on social media.

"I like uphills more than I like uphill battles, but I’m doing my best to stay positive and not skip a single rep out of my billion physio exercises!"

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.