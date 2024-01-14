Gigante smashes on Willunga Hill and wins overall title at Women's Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 2 Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) dominates on Willunga Hill to win third stage and the overall (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage and overall race winner Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) talks to the media (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) took a dominant win on stage three of the Women's Tour Down Under and claimed the overall classification after a brutal attack on Willunga Hill.

Nienke Vinke (Team dsm-firmenich Post NL) was a distant second and Neve Bradbury (Canyon//SRAM) won the sprint with Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) for third on the stage.

More to come...

