Gigante smashes on Willunga Hill and wins overall title at Women's Tour Down Under
Australian dominated on final climb to win stage 3.
Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) took a dominant win on stage three of the Women's Tour Down Under and claimed the overall classification after a brutal attack on Willunga Hill.
Nienke Vinke (Team dsm-firmenich Post NL) was a distant second and Neve Bradbury (Canyon//SRAM) won the sprint with Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) for third on the stage.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1