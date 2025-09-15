Matthew Riccitello leaves Israel-Premier Tech to continue Grand Tour career at Decathlon CMA CGM

The USA's Matthew Riccitello will leave Israel-Premier Tech and race for Decathlon CMA CGM in 2026, boosting the French team's international roster alongside Dutch sprinter Olav Kooij and French super talent Paul Seixas.

The 23-year-old American finished fifth at the Vuelta a España and won the best young rider classification as he continued to show his climbing and Grand Tour talents.

The Israel-Premier Tech squad was in the spotlight at the Vuelta due to the Pro-Palestine protests but Riccitelli raced on to make a breakthrough result in Spain.

The Decathlon team has new sponsorship from shipping giant CMA CGM for 2026 and intends to become one of the sports super teams in the years to come. The strengthened 2026 roster includes Kooij, a solid lead out train, fellow sprinter, Classics veteran Tiesj Benoot and now Riccitello.

They will join Felix Gall and French talents Léo Bisiaux and Seixas. Decathlon CMA CGM are hoping to win the Tour de France with Seixas in the years to come.

Riccitello signed a three-year contract with Decathlon CMA CGM.

“I’m very excited to be joining Decathlon CMA CGM in 2026. I admire the team’s ambition and progress over the last few years. I want to continue to progress as a rider in stage races and Grand Tours," Riccitello said in a statement by the French team.

"I’m convinced that this team will push me to reach my full potential. I’m motivated to make the most of this new chapter and confident that this is the right environment to continue to grow, both as a rider and as a person."

Riccitello is the latest big-name rider to leave Israel-Premier Tech, with reports the team may drop the Israel name to avoid further protests. Derek Gee has unilaterally terminated his contract with the team, while Michael Woods and Simon Clarke have announced their retirements, leaving Israel-Premier Tech with just 17 confirmed riders for 2026.

Riccitello turned professional with Israel-Premier Tech in 2023 after developing with Axel Merckx's Hagens Berman Axeon team.

He impressed on his Grand Tour debut in the 2023 Giro d'Italia and was fourth in the 2023 Tour de l'Avenir won by Isaac del Toro.

He was fifth overall at the 2024 Tour de Suisse and won a stage and overall victory at the Sibiu Tour in Romania in early July.

We’ve been interested in Matthew Riccitello’s profile for several seasons now," Decathlon directeur sportif Sébastien Joly said.

"He’s an excellent climber, as he showed again at the Vuelta, where his consistency over three weeks enabled him to win a fine white jersey and fifth place overall.

“We think he has plenty of room for improvement. Matthew strengthens the group for stage races and general classifications, and is a real asset to the team. After strengthening our sprint pole, we’re now strengthening our mountain group."