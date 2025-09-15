Matthew Riccitello leaves Israel-Premier Tech to continue Grand Tour career at Decathlon CMA CGM

By published

American climber to race for French team in 2026 alongside super talent Paul Seixas and sprinter Olav Kooij

Team Israel Premier Tech &#039;s US rider Matthew Riccitello crosses the finish line during the 14th stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 135 km race between Aviles and La Farrapona in Somiedo, on September 6, 2025. Cycling team Israel-Premier Tech removed their name from their kit at the Vuelta a Espana today after pro-Palestine protests aimed at them during the race. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP)
Matthew Riccitello in action at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

The USA's Matthew Riccitello will leave Israel-Premier Tech and race for Decathlon CMA CGM in 2026, boosting the French team's international roster alongside Dutch sprinter Olav Kooij and French super talent Paul Seixas.

The 23-year-old American finished fifth at the Vuelta a España and won the best young rider classification as he continued to show his climbing and Grand Tour talents.

They will join Felix Gall and French talents Léo Bisiaux and Seixas. Decathlon CMA CGM are hoping to win the Tour de France with Seixas in the years to come.

“I’m very excited to be joining Decathlon CMA CGM in 2026. I admire the team’s ambition and progress over the last few years. I want to continue to progress as a rider in stage races and Grand Tours," Riccitello said in a statement by the French team.

"I’m convinced that this team will push me to reach my full potential. I’m motivated to make the most of this new chapter and confident that this is the right environment to continue to grow, both as a rider and as a person."

We’ve been interested in Matthew Riccitello’s profile for several seasons now," Decathlon directeur sportif Sébastien Joly said.

"He’s an excellent climber, as he showed again at the Vuelta, where his consistency over three weeks enabled him to win a fine white jersey and fifth place overall.

“We think he has plenty of room for improvement. Matthew strengthens the group for stage races and general classifications, and is a real asset to the team. After strengthening our sprint pole, we’re now strengthening our mountain group."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

