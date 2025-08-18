'It is a journey I am damn proud of' – Michael Woods announces retirement after 12 years of sacrifice and suffering

By published

Former world class runner reflects on the intrinsic dangers of pro cycling

PUERTO DE ANCARES, SPAIN - AUGUST 30: Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel - Premier Tech celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta - 79th Tour of Spain 2024 - Stage 13 a 176km stage from Lugo to Puerto de Ancares 1659m / #UCIWT / on August 30, 2024 in Puerto de Ancares, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Michael Woods won a stage of the 2024 Vuelta as Canadian national champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canada's Michael Woods has announced he will retire at the end of the 2025 season, citing the dangers, suffering and sacrifice of 12 years in the peloton, as the reasons behind his decision.

"As they say, though, all good things must come to an end," Woods announced via his Israel-Premier Tech team, hinting he will continue to compete but in a different way.

"I still have big ambitions and plans for the coming years that will involve exploring new arenas in endurance sports (I’ve got some epic plans, so stay tuned for these). But I have made the decision to retire from professional road cycling at the end of this season."

He will next race at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal before perhaps riding the World Championships and some final European races.

From a world class runner to life as a WorldTour rider

Team EF Education First - Drapac's Canadian cyclist Michael Woods arrives for the start of the 12th stage of the 73rd edition of "La Vuelta" Tour of Spain cycling race, a 181.1km route from Mondonedo to MaÃ±on, on September 6, 2018. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

A younger Michael Woods at the 2018 Vuelta, where he won his first European race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods was a world class runner and only began to race bikes aged 25 but overcame his late entry to the sport, following a fast track on how to ride in the peloton and race successfully at WorldTour level.

He rose through the Continental ranks to join the Cannondale WorldTour team in 2016. He went on to win 16 races, including stages at the Vuelta a España in 2018, 2020 and 2024, a stage at the 2023 Tour de France. His aggressive style of racing meant he was competitive in hilly Classics and was second in the 2018 Liège–Bastogne–Liège and third at the tough 2018 World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria. He was proud to become the Canadian national champion in the summer of 2024.

"I thought, 'I was once one of the best runners in the world—why can’t I be one of the best cyclists in the world?'" Woods said.

"This maximal focus has taken me to winning a bronze medal at the World Championships, second place at a monument, and a stage victory at the world’s biggest bike race. Considering I started this sport at 25 years old, on a $1,000 bike gifted to me by my parents, knowing nothing about it, is insane.

"Through an incredible amount of support from many people, I was able to realize that goal. I managed to become one of the best cyclists in the world, and it is a journey I am damn proud of."

Woods thanked his wife, long-time coach Paulo Saldanha, the Ottawa cycling community, team manager Jonathan Vaughters and many others for helping him during his journey in the sport.

"There was a time in my life when I would lie in bed at night, staring up at the ceiling, thinking, 'What have I done? Where did I go wrong?' To go from that place to where I am today, I feel eternally grateful," Woods explained.

"So, to all the people who have helped me along the way—whether it was a simple encouraging message, cheering me on from the side of the road, or individuals like Nick Vipond and Kevin Field, who didn’t burst into laughter when I told them I wanted to make the Olympics in 2016, or Paulo and Sylvan, the two people who changed the trajectory of my entire life—I want to say thank you. Thank you for it all."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.