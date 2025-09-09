'I'm happy to have made it to 39' - Simon Clarke counting the days to retirement from professional cycling

Israel-Premier Tech rider reflects on the changes the sport has seen across his 17-year career

TANUNDA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Israel-Premier Tech prior to the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025, Stage 2 a 128.8km stage from Tanunda to Tanunda 342m / #UCIWT / on January 22, 2025 in Tanunda, Australia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Simon Clarke in Australia at the start of 2025 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

After 17 seasons as a professional cyclist, Simon Clarke will call an end to his career in January on home soil at the Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. It has been 22 years since Clarke first came to Europe as a junior and the now 39-year-old explained, "I don't want to be in the peloton when I'm 40."

The rider from Melbourne, Australia, has had all of the ups and downs of a professional athlete over the years. Clarke went winless in his first two pro seasons with ISD-Neri but showed enough progress to sign with Astana in 2011. After moving to the new Orica-GreenEdge team in 2012, he won stage 4 of the Vuelta a España from a breakaway and won the overall mountains classification.

It's a refrain that continues to repeat - young riders like Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel have surpassed veteran riders and raised the level of pro cycling to new heights, forcing everyone to fight to improve just to keep up.

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 01: (L-R) Simon Clarke of Australia and Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Israel - Premier Tech compete during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 21 a 144.8km stage from Rome to Rome / #UCIWT / on June 01, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Simon Clarke tucked in among the peloton on the final stage of his final Grand Tour, the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Professional cycling has become so tough that Clarke wouldn't recommend the sport to his kids, either.

"It worries me how much they like riding, and if that's what they want to do, I'll support it, but I won't be encouraging it," he says. "It's a tough life, and it takes a lot of sacrifice and a lot of commitment, and if they're up for the challenge, I'll support them, but I want it to come from them. And that's in anything they choose to do, so I would just be there for support in whatever they decide."

The sacrifices - early nights, strict diets, intense training, altitude camps and demanding travel schedules - aren't just tough on the veteran riders. Even Pogačar, who is just 26, was questioning how much longer he would keep at it following his fourth Tour de France win in July.

Ide Schelling recently announced that he would retire at the age of 27 after struggling to match the ever-increasing level in the bunch.

"He's 12 years younger than me," Clarke said. "I think the average [age of retirement] will come down, but that's part of the sport evolving. I always say adapt or die and I've lived by that my whole career. If I still tried to use the same mentality and the same traditions I used the year I turned pro, there is no way I would be a pro now. So you have to adapt with the sport. It's beautiful to see the sport evolving and the technology - aerodynamics now is so important and makes a massive difference.

"The speeds are higher, a lot because of our equipment. Sure, we train harder, train differently, and maybe we can ride a little bit faster, but the big difference is the equipment, the bikes, and the suit. We all race now in aero suits and aero helmets and aero bikes that are just incredibly faster than what we used to have. There's up to 10k an hour just in this."

The high speeds have also contributed to increasing concerns around safety in the races, especially in recent years that have seen major injuries to high-profile riders like Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert, as well as the death of Gino Mäder during the Tour de Suisse.

"I feel like there's a combination of our speed getting higher because of our equipment, and there being more and more road safety obstacles - road safety for a car, but not safety for a peloton smashing down a road with traffic islands in the middle.

"I was at a race last month, and they said in the race notes that we had 180 obstacles. That's one a kilometer! This is a challenging situation for safety."

The UCI has made efforts to address safety concerns, forming the SafeR group and imposing rules like yellow cards to force riders to stick to safety rules. A proposed rule to limit gear ratios designed to slow the peloton likely won't have much of an effect, Clarke says.

"I'm not sure that a peloton going two kilometres an hour slower is actually going to fix the safety issue. Sure, a slower peloton could maybe increase safety but taking one gear off a cassette is not going to be the difference for me in the safety of the peloton.

"I feel SafeR is doing a really good job. It's not something we can fix overnight, but they now review every race course before we do it, and they have a panel that watches a live video of the course and asks questions about what provisions are made for safety in potentially dangerous areas. These are things that before never used to happen. I feel like this is a great initiative, and it's a good start to trying to find a solution."

