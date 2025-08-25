'Certain issues simply made my continuation at the team untenable' – Derek Gee speaks out after 'duly' terminating Israel-Premier Tech contract

Derek Gee spoke out publicly to confirm he has 'formally and duly' terminated his contract with Israel-Premier Tech, due to 'certain issues' making any prolonged stay on the team 'untenable'.

The Canadian rider's announcement came via his social media channels, three days after the Israeli team issued a statement in which they claimed Gee's contract, lasting until 2028, remained valid, and that they would be involving the sport's governing body, the UCI.

"I confirm that my contract with Israel-Premier Tech has been formally and duly terminated by my legal representatives," said Gee in his statement, posted to X and Instagram on Monday

"This was not an easy decision, but one I made after careful consideration and for legitimate reasons. Certain issues simply made my continuation at the team untenable."

Gee has raced for Israel-Premier Tech since 2023, having stepped up from their Continental-level development team after one season. After success as a breakaway specialist at the 2023 Giro d'Italia, he's grown into their GC leader, finishing ninth at last year's Tour de France, and fourth at this season's Giro.

The team's statement on Friday also arrived after Gee was heavily linked to a move to Ineos Grenadiers by Daniel Benson's Substack and La Gazzetta dello Sport, but Gee himself played down these rumours as he spoke out on Monday.

"I want to make it very clear, despite some current reporting, this decision solely concerns the termination of my previous contract with Israel-Premier Tech," said the Canadian National Champion.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In accordance with UCI regulations, I have not yet signed with, nor even spoke to, any new teams. I wish to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff and riders I had the privilege of working with in my time in the organization."

Gee was supposed to be on the team's Vuelta a España squad, but was not announced before the race, while his decision to terminate his contract with Israel-Premier Tech arrived via his legal representatives on August 9, two weeks before the start in Turin.

"Israel-Premier Tech was unexpectedly issued a notice of termination from lawyers representing Derek Gee on Friday, 9 August," the statement from the team read.

"Gee, who is under his contract with Israel-Premier Tech until 2028, having signed a five-year contract extension in 2023, had been engaged in discussions with team management to renegotiate the conditions of his current contract."

In a post on X by La Gazzetta's Ciro Scognamiglio, the team has stayed the course with their previous statement: "Israel-Premier Tech remains firm in its stance that Derek Gee’s contract with the team is valid. The situation is now in the hands of the UCI and legal representatives to resolve. No further comments can be made."