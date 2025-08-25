'Certain issues simply made my continuation at the team untenable' – Derek Gee speaks out after 'duly' terminating Israel-Premier Tech contract

Canadian Champion says he has 'not yet signed with, nor even spoke to, any new teams' amid rumours of Ineos Grenadiers move

Israel-Premier Tech&#039;s Canadian rider Derek Gee waves during the presentation prior to the first stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race, 160km from Durres to Tirana in Albania, on May 9, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) (Photo by LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Israel-Premier Tech's Derek Gee finished fourth overall at the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Derek Gee spoke out publicly to confirm he has 'formally and duly' terminated his contract with Israel-Premier Tech, due to 'certain issues' making any prolonged stay on the team 'untenable'.

The Canadian rider's announcement came via his social media channels, three days after the Israeli team issued a statement in which they claimed Gee's contract, lasting until 2028, remained valid, and that they would be involving the sport's governing body, the UCI.

Gee was supposed to be on the team's Vuelta a España squad, but was not announced before the race, while his decision to terminate his contract with Israel-Premier Tech arrived via his legal representatives on August 9, two weeks before the start in Turin.

In a post on X by La Gazzetta's Ciro Scognamiglio, the team has stayed the course with their previous statement: "Israel-Premier Tech remains firm in its stance that Derek Gee’s contract with the team is valid. The situation is now in the hands of the UCI and legal representatives to resolve. No further comments can be made."

