Looking ahead to the Doha World Championships - inCycle Video

The peloton approaches Doha City (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This week's inCycle is another packed affair, taking you behind the scenes at some of the biggest race on the calendar and introducing new and upcoming talents. Episode 23 features interviews with Niki Terpstra and U23 time trial world champion Mads Würtz Schmidt, and takes a close look at the Doha World Championships and the Ladies Tour of Norway.

This week, inCycle delves into Niki Terpstra's path to the professional peloton and how the Paris-Roubaix winner got started in the sport. The Etixx-QuickStep rider also explains his love of riding and racing his bike, which races are his favourite of the season and an insight into his family life.

In October, Qatar hosts the world championships for the first time in its history but the women's peloton will be familiar with the parcours. Stage 1 of the 2016 Ladies Tour of Qatar was a dress rehearsal of sorts where inCycle caught up with several riders expected to feature in the finale and their thoughts on the course. The conditions and teams will be different in October but the test provided plenty of food for thought.

InCycle also gets to know Mads Würtz Schmidt after his success at the Tour of Denmark where he won the time trial and finished third overall. At the Tour of Denmark, Bjarne Riis joined his Virtu Pro-Veloconcept team, which had an immediate change as Schmidt describes their influence on the riders.

The 22-year-old also explains his end of season goals, dreams of defending his rainbow jersey and what the future holds.

Finally, the Ladies Tour of Norway just celebrated its third edition but the race has already made a big impact in the country as inCycle finds out.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel to see our videos first, click here.