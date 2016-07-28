InCycle: Novo Nordisk's WorldTour stage race debut - Video

Image 1 of 3 Team Novo Nordisk changing diabetes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 As a former winner, Dan Martin was a pre-race favourite (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 3 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High 5) wins La Course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The latest instalment in the InCycle video series sees the crew catch up with Novo Nordisk at the Tour de Pologne, the team's first ever WorldTour stage race appearance.

It's an important step in the progress of the Pro Continental team, which is composed entirely of riders with diabetes and has the aim of competing in the Tour de France by 2021 - the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin treatment.

"Ultimately we need to get more invitations like we got at the Tour of Poland. Getting there, getting that invitation is one thing; showing that you earned it, that you deserve it, and that when you get that next big invitation you're going to fight and put on a show - that's the pressure we're under," says Phil Southerland, the team CEO.

Episode 20 also takes viewers to Paris for La Course, the one-day women's race that precedes the final flourish of the men's Tour de France. Hear from Marianne Vos, Tiffany Cromwell, and the winner Chloe Hosking on a fast and furious outing on the Champs Elysées.

And then there's the final instalment of InCycle's behind-the-scenes series with Etixx-QuickStep at the Tour de France. With Dan Martin looking to nail down a top 10 overall finish, and Marcel Kittel eyeing another victory on the Champs Elysées, it was all to play for for the Belgian team.