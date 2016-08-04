Gaviria, Ewan, and the next generation of sprinters - InCycle Video

Image 1 of 5 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Caleb Ewan gets low and aero to win the bunch sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Max Walscheid (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 4 of 5 Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) sprints to final day victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Sirotti)

With Mark Cavendish winning four stages at the Tour de France there has been no immediate changing of the guard in the world of sprinting but there's no shortage of up-and-coming fast-men knocking on the door. In this latest episode, InCycle takes a closer look at three of them: Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange), Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep), and Max Walscheid (Giant-Alpecin).

Walscheid is following in the footsteps of a strong line-up of established German sprint talent, with André Greipel, Marcel Kittel, and John Degenkolb all having hit the highest echelons of the sport. Between them they've brought about something of a resurgence of cycling in Germany, which had shied away as the sport was buffeted by doping scandals. With the Tour de France back on public TV, the Grand Départ set for Dusseldorf next year, and the Deutschland Tour making a comeback, InCycle speaks to the key protagonists to examine the fall and rise of cycling in the eyes of the German public.

Also on the menu in episode 21 is a trip to the RideLondon Classique, the WorldTour event with the biggest prize fund in women's cycling, and an interview with Trek-Segafredo's Dutchman and domestique de luxe Boy van Poppel about the work he does for his Trek-Segafredo teammates in sprints and classics alike.

Watch the video above and click here to subscribe to Cyclingnews' video channel