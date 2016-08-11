Trending

Bjarne Riis on his new cycling project - inCycle video

Episode 22 also features Worrack's comeback from injury, Drops Cycling team, and Magnus Cort Nielson

Bjarne Riis and Lars Seier Christensen during the press conference

Thomas Nybo Riis

Trixi Worrack (Germany)

The Drops Cycling Team leaves the start

Magnus Cort (Orica-GreenEdge)

In episode 22 of inCycle, Bjarne Riis talks about his new project with former Saxo Bank CEO Lars Seier Christensen. The pair have taken over the Continental Team Trefor-Blue Water squad, which they have since rebranded Team Virtu Pro-Veloconcept. It's a family affair, too, with Riis' son, the 23-year-old Thomas Nybo Riis, one of the team’s riders.

Also in this week's episode, Trixi Worrack discusses her comeback from a horrific crash earlier this season. The German came down hard during the Trofeo Alfredo Binda in March and required emergency surgery to remove a damaged kidney. The 34-year-old winner of this year's Tour of Qatar fought back to return in time for the German national championships in June, where she promptly won the time trial title. Her determination was rewarded after she earned selection for the Olympic Games in Rio.

inCycle also takes a look at the new Drops Cycling team, which began racing at the start of this season, and Orica-BikeExchange rider Magnus Cort Nielson talks about his road to the WorldTour.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.