Live start-to-finish streaming on tap for Big Sugar Gravel as final event in Life Time Grand Prix to decide $200,000 payout to series top 10

Sixth race of off-road series features modified 100-mile course across Arkansas and Missouri

The men's field in 2024 Big Sugar Gravel, with eventual winner Alexey Vermeulen (centre) in the pack (Image credit: Life Time)

Life Time, owners of the Life Time Grand Prix and all six off-road races that comprise the series, announced Thursday that a live broadcast for the final event, Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Kenetik, would be provided for the entirety of the 100-mile race for the first time.

Big Sugar Gravel takes place Saturday, October 18, in Bentonville, Arkansas, with elite men starting at 7:25 a.m. CDT and elite women starting 10 minutes later. The live broadcast, presented by Orange Seal, will follow both elite fields beginning at 7:10 a.m. CDT and include post-race interviews. The coverage is available on the official Life Time Grand Prix YouTube channel and using the Life Time app, all free of charge.

Last year, Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz) won a third consecutive elite men's title in the Grand Prix, while Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) captured the elite women's overall for a second time in three years.

Swenson and Villafañe are at the top of the standings headed into a doubleheader of racing this month in Arkansas - Little Sugar MTB on October 12 and Big Sugar Gravel six days later. However, their leads are precariously tight, with only two points separating Swenson from Simon Pellaud and Torbjørn Røed, while Villafañe has just two points on Cecily Decker.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

