Sofia Gomez Villafañe solos to victory at Big Sugar Gravel and locks in overall women's title in Life Time Grand Prix

By
published

Melisa Rollins second, Cecily Decker third from three-rider breakaway group

Sofia Gomez Villafañe rides solo for victory at Big Sugar Gravel, and confirms elite women&#039;s overall in Life Time Grand Prix
Sofia Gomez Villafañe rides solo for victory at Big Sugar Gravel, and confirms elite women's overall in Life Time Grand Prix (Image credit: Life Time)
Jump to:

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized) sprinted away from Melisa Rollins (Virginia's Blue Ridge-TWENTY24) in the final two miles of the 104-mile Big Sugar Gravel elite women's contest and rode solo across the line for the victory in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Rollins trailed 15 seconds to take second place, while Cecily Decker (Scuderia-Pinarello) secured third place, another 24 seconds back. 2022 Big Sugar champion Paige Onweller had chased the three breakaway riders in the final 10 miles and settled for fourth. Lauren De Crescenzo completed the top five.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 20
RankRiderTime
1Sofia Gomez Villafane5:32:20
2Melisa Rollins5:32:35
3Cecily Decker5:32:59
4Paige Onweller5:33:36
5Lauren De Crescenzo5:35:54
6Erin Huck5:36:44
7Stella Hobbs5:37:18
8Michaela Thompson5:38:57
9Maude Farrell5:39:18
10Jenna Rinehart5:39:19
11Alexis Skarda5:39:27
12Flavia Oliveira Parks5:40:41
13Sarah Sturm5:41:25
14Whitney Allison5:45:45
15Emily Newsom5:48:31
16Crystal Anthony5:48:49
17Sarah Lange5:48:49
18Deanna Mayles5:52:26
19Hannah Otto5:52:54
20Peta Mullens5:53:41

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews