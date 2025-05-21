Recommended reading

Free live stream of Unbound Gravel 200 to unfold for first time in 2025

'We are committed to making this iconic race more accessible and engaging' says Life Time's Kimo Seymour as nearly seven hours of real time YouTube coverage announced

By the 138 mile mark, the men&#039;s race had changed dramatically. The group of four had been caught, and two riders were off the front with a group of 20 chasing.
Unbound Gravel 200 in 2024 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

An Unbound Gravel 200 title may be the biggest prize in the discipline but until now many of the stories of how the racing unfolded, even right at the pointy end of the field, were revealed hours or days after the event had concluded given the lack of a live broadcast.

In the past viewers from around the world have been kept informed of what's going on in real time by regular updates via social media and then also a highlights package in later days, though in 2025 there will be an option to watch the race unfold in real time. A free live stream will be on the Life Time YouTube channel for the first time. It is set to run for nearly seven hours of the 200 mile event, which generally takes well over nine hours for the leading men and ten hours for the leading women.

