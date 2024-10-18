Unbound, Big Sugar and Leadville get prize money with Life Time Grand Prix purse trimmed

Series tally cut to $200,000 from $300,000 but now there is $180,000 on offer across the six events

Unbound Gravel 200, 2024
Unbound Gravel 200, 2024 (Image credit: Life Time / Taylor Chase)

The rich prize purse of the Life Time Grand Prix series has long stood out in gravel, and while it will be getting just a little slimmer in 2025, the potential payouts on offer have actually climbed given each of the events will now also have $30,000 up for grabs.

In 2024 there was $300,000 on offer to be split between the top ten riders of the men's and women's divisions in the selective series, next year that will drop to $200,000 with another $180,000 up for grabs at the six events that make up the series.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.