Keegan Swenson seals Life Time Grand Prix overall with Rad Dirt Fest victory
Stetina, Easter round out race podium in Colorado
Keegan Swenson wrapped up the overall victory in the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda with his victory in the Rad Dirt Fest on Saturday.
Swenson soloed into to win the 110-mile race ahead of Peter Stetina, with Griffin Easter claiming third.
The win gave Swenson a large enough lead in the overall series that he cannot be overtaken in the final race, Big Sugar, which takes place on October 19 in Bentonville, Arkansas.
More to come.
Brief Results
|Rank
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Keegan Swenson
|5:00:01
|2
|Peter Stetina
|5:01:24
|3
|Griffin Easter
|5:04:47
|4
|Matthew Beers
|5:05:14
|5
|Brendan Johnston
|5:05:39
|6
|Finn Gullickson
|5:05:53
|7
|Kellen Caldwell
|5:06:16
|8
|Julien Gagne
|5:11:51
|9
|Henry Nelson
|5:11:56
|10
|Russell Finsterwald
|5:11:58
|11
|Alex Wild
|5:11:59
|12
|Kyle Trudeau
|5:12:00
|13
|Adam Roberge
|5:12:26
|14
|Alex Howes
|5:13:42
|15
|John Borstelmann
|5:16:35
|16
|Dylan Johnson
|5:16:36
|17
|Cole Paton
|5:16:41
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Keegan Swenson seals Life Time Grand Prix overall with Rad Dirt Fest victoryStetina, Easter round out race podium in Colorado
