Keegan Swenson seals Life Time Grand Prix overall with Rad Dirt Fest victory

Keegan Swenson wrapped up the overall victory in the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda with his victory in the Rad Dirt Fest on Saturday.

Swenson soloed into to win the 110-mile race ahead of Peter Stetina, with Griffin Easter claiming third.

The win gave Swenson a large enough lead in the overall series that he cannot be overtaken in the final race, Big Sugar, which takes place on October 19 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

More to come.

