Keegan Swenson seals Life Time Grand Prix overall with Rad Dirt Fest victory

By
published

Stetina, Easter round out race podium in Colorado

Keegan Swenson wins the Rad Dirt Fest 110
Keegan Swenson wins the Rad Dirt Fest 110
Jump to:

Keegan Swenson wrapped up the overall victory in the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda with his victory in the Rad Dirt Fest on Saturday.

Swenson soloed into to win the 110-mile race ahead of Peter Stetina, with Griffin Easter claiming third.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankRiderTime
1Keegan Swenson5:00:01
2Peter Stetina5:01:24
3Griffin Easter5:04:47
4Matthew Beers5:05:14
5Brendan Johnston5:05:39
6Finn Gullickson5:05:53
7Kellen Caldwell5:06:16
8Julien Gagne5:11:51
9Henry Nelson5:11:56
10Russell Finsterwald5:11:58
11Alex Wild5:11:59
12Kyle Trudeau5:12:00
13Adam Roberge5:12:26
14Alex Howes5:13:42
15John Borstelmann5:16:35
16Dylan Johnson5:16:36
17Cole Paton5:16:41

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews