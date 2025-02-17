Leaked images suggest Fizik is about to release its first ever helmet

First model appears to be an all-rounder, catering to road and gravel

new fizik helmet
(Image credit: Orbea Fox Factory Racing)

Italian brand Fizik, currently best known for producing saddles currently used by World Champion Tadej Pogačar, as well as shoes for both road and gravel, appears to be taking its first leap into the world of helmets. In an Instagram post shared by the Orbea Fox Factory MTB team, Belgian rider Pierre de Froidmont can be seen using a white helmet with a grey Fizik wordmark on the side. 

Naturally, we just have these images to go off, and so everything is purely speculative, but we can make some educated guesses nonetheless. 

