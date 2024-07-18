POC claims its new Cytal Carbon helmet is its coolest yet

By
published

Handmade carbon wing is claimed to increase airflow through the new helmet for better cooling

Poc Cytal Carbon helmet
(Image credit: POC)

The keen-eyed will have noticed a new POC helmet atop the heads of EF Education-EasyPost riders at the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia Women

It sat atop Richard Carapaz's head when he took the yellow jersey on Stage 3 of the Tour; though curiously not for his stage win on stage 17. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 