All-new Factor 'Monza' aero bike leaked: Another flagship race bike or something for the people?

All new deep-tubed aero bike leaked, with a new bike confirmed to be on the way

leaked images of the Factor Monza

Factor Bikes, the relatively young premium bike manufacturer born out of American Rob Gitelis' longtime career as a factory owner in Taiwan, has been gathering status and growing in prominence in the past few years. Its work with Human Powered Health and Israel Premier Tech has led to numerous WorldTour wins, and the Ostro VAM came out at the top of a very competitive pile in our wind tunnel test of 11 race bikes

It appears the brand isn't ready to slow down anytime soon, as it looks to have another new aero bike on the way. 

Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

