Last-minute change to Tour de France stage 13 time cut saves Tim Merlier but sparks anger across the peloton

Expanding the already large 33% time cut only minutes before the time trial start spared a number of top sprinters from expulsion

Stage 13 of the Tour de France was a showcase of power and dominance from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but further back in the field, a separate battle was raging as riders sought to beat the time cut to stay in the race.

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) finished the stage with just 45 seconds to spare from the time cut, and ejection from the Tour de France. The Belgian rode into Peyragudes 8:27 behind the yellow jersey, in 170th place, second last to Luka Mezgec (Team Jayco AlUla).

