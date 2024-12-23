Ashlin Barry accelerates pathway to WorldTour in 2025 signing Visma-Lease a Bike multi-year deal

'This is the first time we have signed someone so young directly for our WorldTeam,' says head of development

Ashlin Barry (right) confirms contract deal for 2025-2026 at Visma-Lease a Bike with Robbert de Groot, head of development
US junior time trial and road champion Ashlin Barry hit the accelerator on his path to the WorldTour, signing a multi-year deal with Visma-Lease a Bike this week. 

In 2025, the 17-year-old will compete for the Dutch-based junior squad that partners with Visma-Lease a Bike, JEGG-SKIL-DJR Academy. After completing his final year as a junior, Barry will transition in 2026 to Visma's development team, which competes at the Continental level, or jump to the top tier.

