It's Travel Week at Cyclingnews

It's Travel Week here at Cyclingnews, now give us a moment before you roll your eyes and think to yourself "no need, I travel by bike all the time!".

As we navigate our way through mid-January, our minds can often wander to thoughts of warm, sunny cycling trips and hot summer rides. Particularly for those of us in the northern hemisphere where things are often a little chilly at this time of year.

The start of a new year is often a popular time to book holidays, set goals and plan new riding adventures for the coming months. Although we all travel by bicycle each time we head out for a ride, of course, when you dig down into the subject, the topic of travel within cycling is a huge one. There are so many different ways we can travel by bike, or with a bike, not to mention travelling to new and exciting locations to ride.

You may be interested in the best bike boxes and cases if you are travelling with your bike abroad, or you may be looking to invest in a new road bike for a big trip or goal. Or perhaps you will be heading on a bikepacking tour or solo off-road mission and will be investing in some of the best gravel tyres.

Keep your eyes peeled as we explore a range of topics for Travel Week. From riding and planning trips in new locations, to the do's and dont's for travelling with your bike. We will even be reviewing a few travel books to help whet your appetite for when the endless rain finally abates. We'll add more relevant content here as the week progresses.

Our travel guides