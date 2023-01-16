It's Travel Week at Cyclingnews
All this week we're awash with travel related content, whether that's cycling holidays, or just getting from A to B
It's Travel Week here at Cyclingnews, now give us a moment before you roll your eyes and think to yourself "no need, I travel by bike all the time!".
As we navigate our way through mid-January, our minds can often wander to thoughts of warm, sunny cycling trips and hot summer rides. Particularly for those of us in the northern hemisphere where things are often a little chilly at this time of year.
The start of a new year is often a popular time to book holidays, set goals and plan new riding adventures for the coming months. Although we all travel by bicycle each time we head out for a ride, of course, when you dig down into the subject, the topic of travel within cycling is a huge one. There are so many different ways we can travel by bike, or with a bike, not to mention travelling to new and exciting locations to ride.
You may be interested in the best bike boxes and cases if you are travelling with your bike abroad, or you may be looking to invest in a new road bike for a big trip or goal. Or perhaps you will be heading on a bikepacking tour or solo off-road mission and will be investing in some of the best gravel tyres.
Keep your eyes peeled as we explore a range of topics for Travel Week. From riding and planning trips in new locations, to the do's and dont's for travelling with your bike. We will even be reviewing a few travel books to help whet your appetite for when the endless rain finally abates. We'll add more relevant content here as the week progresses.
Our travel guides
- Best bike travel cases: Get your pride and joy to its destination safely
- Best bike insurance: Hopefully you never need it, but best to have it
- Best commuter bikes: Folding, hybrid, e-bikes and more to get you to work on two wheels
- Best hybrid bikes: Great options for getting around on holiday
- Best touring bikes: Carry everything for a round-the-world adventure
- Best folding bikes: Bikes by train? No problem
- Best folding electric bikes: Pedal-assisted folding e-bikes to simplify your commute
- Best hybrid bikes under £500: wallet-friendly options to get you going
