It's Travel Week at Cyclingnews

By Tom Wieckowski
published

All this week we're awash with travel related content, whether that's cycling holidays, or just getting from A to B

a view of tuscany at sunset
(Image credit: Headwater)

It's Travel Week here at Cyclingnews, now give us a moment before you roll your eyes and think to yourself "no need, I travel by bike all the time!". 

As we navigate our way through mid-January, our minds can often wander to thoughts of warm, sunny cycling trips and hot summer rides. Particularly for those of us in the northern hemisphere where things are often a little chilly at this time of year.

The start of a new year is often a popular time to book holidays, set goals and plan new riding adventures for the coming months. Although we all travel by bicycle each time we head out for a ride, of course, when you dig down into the subject, the topic of travel within cycling is a huge one. There are so many different ways we can travel by bike, or with a bike, not to mention travelling to new and exciting locations to ride. 

You may be interested in the best bike boxes and cases if you are travelling with your bike abroad, or you may be looking to invest in a new road bike for a big trip or goal. Or perhaps you will be heading on a bikepacking tour or solo off-road mission and will be investing in some of the best gravel tyres

Keep your eyes peeled as we explore a range of topics for Travel Week. From riding and planning trips in new locations, to the do's and dont's for travelling with your bike. We will even be reviewing a few travel books to help whet your appetite for when the endless rain finally abates. We'll add more relevant content here as the week progresses.

Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.