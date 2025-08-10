'It's time for something new' - Remco Evenepoel prepares for final races with Soudal-QuickStep at Livigno altitude camp

'We're happy it's finally over. Now we can move on' says his mother Agna at mass-participation R.EV Ride

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel has started altitude training in Livigno as he prepares for his final goals of 2025 and his farewell to Soudal-QuickStep.

The Belgian trained for the first time since abandoning the Tour de France last Monday and then confirmed his move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe on Tuesday, sparking one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer. 48 hours after his transfer was confirmed, Evenepoel was declared fit and so travelled to the Italian Alps to prepare for his return to racing at the Tour of Britain.

Evenepoel won the stage 5 time trial around Caen and was third overall in the general classification for the first half of the Tour. However, he suffered in the Peyragudes mountain time trial and then climbed off during stage 14 to Superbagnères, struggling with fatigue. When at home he was hit by sinusitis but also completed the final details of his transfer to Red Bull.

