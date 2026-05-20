Remco Evenepoel trains in football jersey to celebrate Arsenal's Premier League title

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Belgian star has been a fan since childhood and shows his support from altitude training camp in Sierra Nevada

Remco Evenepoel wearing an Arsenal jersey during training
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel sacrificed aerodynamics on Wednesday as he headed out for his latest training camp ride wearing a football shirt.

The Belgian star is a long-time Arsenal fan, and the London club officially landed the Premier League title on Tuesday night after their rivals Manchester City faltered on the penultimate day of the season.

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He was wearing a red Arsenal home jersey, which was personalised with his own surname on the back, above the number 10 – the number associated with the central midfield playmaker role.

"Something not many people know is how I’ve always been a huge fan of Arsenal since being a kid," Evenepoel revealed two years ago after he was spotted watching a match at Arsenal's stadium for the first time.

His decision to wear the Arsenal top came with a very minor sponsorship incorrectness, given the large Emirates logo on the front of the Arsenal jerseys – the same airline that sponsors the UAE Team Emirates-XRG team of Tadej Pogačar, his main rival and race favourite for this year's Tour de France.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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