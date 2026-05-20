Remco Evenepoel trains in football jersey to celebrate Arsenal's Premier League title
Belgian star has been a fan since childhood and shows his support from altitude training camp in Sierra Nevada
Remco Evenepoel sacrificed aerodynamics on Wednesday as he headed out for his latest training camp ride wearing a football shirt.
The Belgian star is a long-time Arsenal fan, and the London club officially landed the Premier League title on Tuesday night after their rivals Manchester City faltered on the penultimate day of the season.
The following morning, Evenepoel posted images of himself on social media from his latest training ride in the Sierra Nevada, where he has been beginning his build-up towards the Tour de France last week.
He was wearing a red Arsenal home jersey, which was personalised with his own surname on the back, above the number 10 – the number associated with the central midfield playmaker role.
Evenepoel wore the number 10 shirt during a very promising footballing career of his own in his youth, when he played for leading Belgian club side Anderlecht as well as representing his country internationally.
"Something not many people know is how I’ve always been a huge fan of Arsenal since being a kid," Evenepoel revealed two years ago after he was spotted watching a match at Arsenal's stadium for the first time.
His decision to wear the Arsenal top came with a very minor sponsorship incorrectness, given the large Emirates logo on the front of the Arsenal jerseys – the same airline that sponsors the UAE Team Emirates-XRG team of Tadej Pogačar, his main rival and race favourite for this year's Tour de France.
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Evenepoel logged his first training ride of his Sierra Nevada camp on Strava on May 10, which was followed by a couple more short outings and then a few days off before a 200km day that took in 3,846 metres of elevation gain on May 17.
He has since uploaded rides of just over 50km on Monday and Tuesday, while his Arsenal shirt ride has yet to hit Strava.
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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