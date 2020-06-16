It's Gravel Week on Cyclingnews, and that means we're heading off road for a deep dive into what is currently the hottest discipline in cycling.

Ditching the tarmac and heading off the beaten path has been happening pretty much since bicycles were invented but in the past decade, and the past few years especially, gravel cycling has exploded into an industry with hundreds of races and thousands of new products.

During our Gravel Week, we'll be exploring all corners of the discipline, with interviews, in-depth features, advice, Instagram takeovers, and a host of gravel tech.

Laurens ten Dam kicked off the week for us, writing about how and why he turned his back on the WorldTour peloton and threw himself into gravel. Day 1 also saw EF Pro Cycling's Alex Howes share his top 10 tips for getting into gravel and Amanda Nauman take over our Instagram feed to take us on a ride through Mammoth Lakes in the California mountains.

On the tech side, we addressed that crucial question – should I buy a gravel bike? – as well as examining the best disc brakes on the market.

On Day 2 we had a round-up of Shimano's gravel groupsets, along with a run-down of 10 of the best gravel races in the US.

There's plenty more in store, including a look at gravel's 'privateer' programme, which has effectively turned riders into entrepreneurs, and a thorough discussion about the future of gravel and what happens next.

Also featuring are Lachlan Morton, Colin Strickland, Alison Tetrick, and Peter Stetina, plus pro bikes, tech, and guides to everything from kit to fuelling for a long gravel ride.

The stories

