Schwalbe G-One Allround review: One of the best all round gravel tyres

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Schwalbe G-One Allround is a great all-rounder, perfect if you want to do a bit of everything from linking road and gravel trails, through to gravel racing.

Pros

  • +

    Excellent all-rounders, good on road and gravel

  • +

    A wide range of variations to suit

  • +

    Nippy ride feel, paired with decent grip levels

Cons

  • -

    Not much grip when the terrain gets steeper or looser

Schwalbe G-One Allround

Price: £64.99 /$81 RRP 

Weight: 590g / 20.8oz

Widths available: 35/38/40/45/57mm 

Tubeless ready: Yes, in TLR version. 

Hookless compatible: Yes 

The Schwalbe G-One Allround is a gravel tyre that has been on the market for several years in various versions. It's probably fair to say it's one of the most easily recognisable and best gravel tyres on the market. 

This TLE patch on Schwalbe tyres indicates they are tubeless friendly, note the difference in knob profile on the outermost row of the tread here(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Design and aestheticsGood looking tyres, with a simple yet effective tread pattern and design that works very effectively almost everywhere8/10
PerformanceVery good except on rockier, looser, steep terrain which isn't what these tyres are for really8/10
Tubeless setupExellent for me, easy wih no seepage or weeping from sidewalls etc10/10
Puncture resistanceZero flats for me on all kinds of terrain. The casing and sidewalls are sturdy enough10/10
Value A good quality option, that's sensibly priced against the competition. Loses some points due to the lack of grip in some conditions 8/10
Tech writer

