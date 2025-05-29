Schwalbe G-One Allround review: One of the best all round gravel tyres

The Schwalbe G-One Allround is a great all-rounder, perfect if you want to do a bit of everything from linking road and gravel trails, through to gravel racing.

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

The Schwalbe G-One Allround is a gravel tyre that has been on the market for several years in various versions. It's probably fair to say it's one of the most easily recognisable and best gravel tyres on the market.

Head to the Schwalbe website, and you will find seven different G-One models and easily over double as many different compounds and tread options per tyre.

The G-One Allround carries the 'best seller' tag on the brand's website and is, as the name suggests, probably the most user-friendly all-around option for doing a bit of everything. The brand itself calls it the 'multi-purpose gravel tyre.' You can go faster, or far more aggressive across the range, but this is a tyre that does what its name suggests.

The G-One Allround uses an easily recognisable tread pattern comprised of small, raised rubber knobs with a small dash across the centre of each one. The knobs are just a few millimetres high, they spread to the sidewalls of the tyre and the spacing grows slightly between them as you near the sidewall.

I've been specifically testing the G-One Allround Evo Supergrounds, with Addix Speedgrip compound. Sizing-wise, I have used a 700x45mm tyre. The retail price for these tyres is $81/ £65, though shopping around may find you a better price.

Design and aesthetics

The tyres have a low profile, uniform tread (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

All versions of this tyre are now tubeless compatible, and the max pressure of 70 PSI or 5 bar is printed on the sidewall; better to check these days now we have to pay a bit more attention with hookless rims.

The tyre tread itself is comprised of small rubber knobs or cylinders that extend into the edges of the sidewalls and sit on top of the smooth rubber casing, they are probably spaced a millimetre or two apart at their closest point.

There are three versions of the tyre that funnel you through sizing, colour and compound options when choosing on the brand's website. These are DD Raceguard, Raceguard, and Super Ground. The Super Ground casing I have used is, again, something of an all-rounder; there is puncture protection, and the casing and tyre sidewalls are sturdy, but it's lightweight enough to give a lively ride feel.

You can then choose from Addix or Addix SpeedGrip compounds and then choose colour and tyre size, though not every variation of options is available in every size. There's a lot of good information on the Schwalbe website on tyres and tyre technology generally.

Addix Speedgrip, the compound I have been using, is once again an all-rounder compound that's used on lots of the brand's rubber. It replaced the Pacestar compound some time back. If you are looking for speed, you may want to look at the G-One Speed, which uses a similar tread design, except the knobs are even shallower and tightly spaced.

Size-wise, the tyres are available from a 35mm size up to a 57mm, so pretty much bang on trend regarding larger volume rubber, there's a healthy range of sizes to choose from, including 650b variants.

Performance

Image 1 of 2 This TLE patch on Schwalbe tyres indicates they are tubeless friendly, note the difference in knob profile on the outermost row of the tread here (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski) Crucial information is printed near the logo, max 70 PSI or 5 bar (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Installation was as easy as it gets with these tyres. I fitted them by hand with a single tyre lever and seated them with a regular track pump without issues. This was on a set of hookless E13 Piedmont Race Carbon wheels with a 26mm internal width. Equally satisfying to me was the fact that they stayed seated and sealed, with zero sealant seepage. I haven't had to worry about them so far at all.

Overall feel and performance are very good for me. On the road, the tyres hum along nicely, and if you're looking for a more comfortable overall ride on tarmac, you could easily use these for the road, depending on the bike. I know several riders who do. Performance in wet and dryer conditions is good, but I think overall this is a tyre geared up for dryer riding, I'd be wanting some bigger side knobs for grip in slicker conditions.

On a range of gravel, they offer a good level of grip and a good ride feel generally, and in certain faster sections, really pick up speed and roll well, especially when fitted to a decent set of wheels. It's been impressive at times. I know at least one age category race was won on these tyres at the Gralloch gravel race in the UK recently. My own gravel test loop in the UK comprises road and off-road sections, and they have dealt with everything well on it.

An area where the tyres do lack is on steeper descents that are rockier and looser, where you ideally want a bit more traction. My most technical test descent was noticeably trickier on the G-One's, and I had to really be careful with my balance of front and rear braking on the steep, loose, rocky ground due to the reduced grip.

This should be fairly obvious; look at the tyres, they aren't really designed for that kind of riding, though they will deal with it to a point. If you're looking for all-around performance with minimal steep, technical terrain, they will be great, but for confidence-inspiring grip and traction, look elsewhere. Two such choices that still roll well would be the Pirelli Cinturato RC or the Vittoria Mezcal.

I've had zero punctures from the tyres. There's an element of luck here at times, but it's reassuring, and the sidewalls are sturdy enough that I feel pretty confident amongst more jagged rocks. Unless you skid around every corner, the tread should also wear in a fairly uniform way over time. You aren't going to lose out on worn sideknobs.

Value

These tyres sit slap bang in the middle of a very competitive price bracket for gravel tyres at £64.99 / $81. I think their pricing is in line with a lot of the competition, like Pirelli and Teravail.

Quality is very good for me, and I think generally you can rely on Schwalbe, so I think they do offer good value.

One point worth making, though, is that you could spend a very similar amount on something which provides more grip and traction on slicker surfaces, which adds another string to your bow. Feeling under-tyred at times isn't a brilliant feeling.

However, if you like to have more than one pair of tyres for various conditions, rides or even wheelsets, these tyres are a nice option to call on in drier, faster conditions.

Verdict

The Schwalbe G-One Allround are a great option for a range of lighter gravel riding, and if you want some good quality tyres to use on the road as well.

My own gravel riding includes technical sections, and I like to have fun there and challenge myself. I would personally choose a quick rolling yet more aggressive tyre to provide more grip, traction and confidence in techy sections, which is one of my favourite aspects of gravel riding.

That's me, though. These tyres haven't put a foot wrong and I've had zero tubeless-related issues from them, which is really important.

For everything apart from technical, loose terrain, the G-One Allrounds are, as their name suggests, great all-rounders.