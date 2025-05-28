Recommended reading

Vittoria Mezcal Gravel Endurance tyre review: Perhaps the only gravel tyre you’ll ever really need

Fast, grippy, and sturdy. The only thing I don’t like are the grey sidewalls.

By published
Vittoria Mezcal
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

If someone told you you have to only use one gravel tyre for everything, there's a very strong case to be made that it should be the Vittoria Mezcal. It does so well over such a range of terrains that I'd happily leave them on year-round. My only gripe is with the grey sidewalls and limited size range.

Pros

  • +

    Surprisingly fast for a knobby tyre

  • +

    Predictable grip

  • +

    Tough enough for year-round use

  • +

    Easy setup and sealing

Cons

  • -

    Grey sidewalls look a little odd

  • -

    Limited size range

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Vittoria Mezcal Gravel Endurance

Price: £50.00 / $75.99 / €58.95

Weight: 530g/18.7oz

Widths: 35c, 44c

Casing: 120TPI

While I happily swap between many of the best gravel tyres depending on the upcoming conditions, I do appreciate that for the vast majority of you choosing which gravel tyre to run is as much about performance as it is getting a ‘fit and forget’ solution that can just stay on your bike until the sealant dries out or you wear through the tyre, whichever comes first. 

Image 1 of 3
Vittoria Mezcal
The minimal branding works well for me, though the grey sidewalls don't. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 3
Vittoria Mezcal
The central knobs form what is effectively a solid line for straight line speed. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 2
Vittoria Mezcal
Even when I tried to make my gravel bike as racy as possible I kept the Mezcals firmly attached. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Well thought out tread, but loses points for being grey and the limited size range.8/10
PerformanceSo good over more or less any terrain they are basically faultless. 10/10
Tubeless setupMine were very well behaved, sealed immediately, and never leaked. 10/10
Puncture resistanceThey aren't dedicated durable tyres, but they have stood up to my abuse well enough. 8/10
ValueConsidering the versatility on offer the price really isn't that bad. 9/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 90%
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.