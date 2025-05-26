Recommended reading

No flying under the radar anymore for Traka 360 winner Tobias Kongstad as returns to Unbound 200 to improve on podium finish

'How I have planned to improve ... is pretty simple. I have almost done everything similar, but just 5-10% harder' Dane says

Tobias Kongstad of PAS Racing celebrates a dominant win in the 2025 Traka 360
Tobias Kongstad of PAS Racing celebrates a dominant win in the 2025 Traka 360 (Image credit: PAS Racing / @_sonam.cc)

Tobias Kongstad (PAS Racing) already had to face up to the reality that there was no flying beneath the radar for him anymore during The Traka 360 and, now that he has also added a win at the Spanish race to his tally, there is no doubt he’ll be one of the marked men at Unbound 200.

"I tried to attack a few times and I felt like they were chasing me down and I was like, what the f***, I’m just an amateur, let me go," Kongstad told Cyclingnews after The Traka victory. 

