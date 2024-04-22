It's Commuter Week at Cyclingnews: Join us for the ride
Join us for the ride and get ready for a week of top tips and helpful advice about cycling to work
It's late April, meaning those of us in the Northern Hemisphere are finally beginning to see longer days and more consistent dry weather, after what has felt like one of the most relentlessly wet winters ever.
With the turn of the seasons, millions of cyclists are dusting off their bikes and taking to two wheels for an environmentally cleaner, more mentally invigorating commute to work that also happens to avoid queues of traffic and associated fuel, parking and Clean Air Zone costs.
To celebrate that fact - and to do our best to help on your transition from four wheels down to two - this week is Commuter Week here at Cyclingnews.
In a fortunate case of happenstance, today is also Earth Day, so what better way to make a difference than by choosing to swap pollution for pedal power?
As part of Commuter Week, we will be taking a detailed look at commuting by bike in all its forms and what you can do to make your commute as exciting, enjoyable and as safe as possible.
We'll be looking at every aspect, such as equipment, in which we'll cover the ideal bike choice for your journey, right down to the little accessories such as bells and phone mounts that improve the journey. We'll be diving into the logistics, such as locking your bike and planning a route, and we'll even help you save money on the initial outlay, with advice on buying used bikes and using tax-saving schemes such as the Cycle To Work scheme in the UK.
Keep your eyes peeled throughout the week for all our commuter-specific content.
