It's Commuter Week at Cyclingnews: Join us for the ride

By Josh Croxton
published

Join us for the ride and get ready for a week of top tips and helpful advice about cycling to work

A folded brompton P-Line on a railway platform
(Image credit: Will Jones)

It's late April, meaning those of us in the Northern Hemisphere are finally beginning to see longer days and more consistent dry weather, after what has felt like one of the most relentlessly wet winters ever. 

With the turn of the seasons, millions of cyclists are dusting off their bikes and taking to two wheels for an environmentally cleaner, more mentally invigorating commute to work that also happens to avoid queues of traffic and associated fuel, parking and Clean Air Zone costs. 

