'It's amazing, but it wasn't the plan' - Valentin Paret-Peintre defies odds on Mont Ventoux to clinch spectacular win, holding off chase from Tadej Pogačar

Home nation celebrates first stage win for French rider in 2025 race

Soudal Quick-Step team&#039;s French rider Valentin Paret-Peintre cycles to the finish line to win the 16th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 171.5 km between Montpellier and Mont Ventoux, southern France, on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Success could rarely taste sweeter than it did for Valentin Paret-Peintre in the Tour de France on Tuesday as the Soudal-QuickStep climber fended off Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) in a dramatic duel to win stage 16 on the summit of the Mont Ventoux.

In one fell swoop, Paret-Peintre managed to claim his country's first win of the 2025 Tour de France, his first WorldTour victory since a stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia and the biggest triumph of his career.

