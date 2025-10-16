'It was crazy good' – Isaac del Toro reflects on incredible 2025 season tallying 16 wins and Giro d'Italia podium

'I've always tried to be the best version of myself in the races' UAE riders tells Cyclingnews

GETXO - BILBAO, SPAIN - AUGUST 03: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 80th Circuito de Getxo - Memorial Hermanos Otxoa 2025 a 172.2km one day race from Bilbao to Getxo on August 03, 2025 in Getxo - Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Isaac del Toro celebrates winning at the Circuito de Getxo in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isaac del Toro ended his incredible 2025 season with a 16th victory at the Giro del Veneto on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Mexican played down his status as a cycling 'super talent' when recently speaking to Cyclingnews but his 2025 results suggest otherwise and confirm he is already Tadej Pogačar's understudy at UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

He returned to racing in July, winning 14 races. He won seven Italian one-day races with apparent ease, during a two-month block of racing. He was also fifth in the time trial World Championships in Rwanda, seventh in the road race and fifth at Il Lombardia as he worked for Pogačar.

He is one of the stars of the Critérium de La Nucía on the Spanish coast near Benidorm on Saturday, then on Sunday he will ride the new Andorra Cycling Masters, against Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard. The event includes an 8km time trial up the Coll de la Gallina and then a 32km criterium in Andorra la Vella.

He does not want to think about his goals for 2026 but with Juan Ayuso moving to Lidl-Trek and Pogačar expected to target a fifth Tour de France, Del Toro is likely to return to the Giro to try to win it.

Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

