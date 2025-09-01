Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard and Isaac del Toro set for new four-rider race in Andorra in October

Details of two-part event were unveiled during stage 7 start of Vuelta a España at Andorra la Vella

Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the best climber&#039;s polka dot (dotted) jersey (L) and UAE Team Emirates - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey cycle at the start of the 21st and final stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 132.3 km between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris Champs-Elysees Avenue, on July 27, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar will once again go head to head at the Andorra Cycling Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top stars Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard and Isaac del Toro have been confirmed as the four riders who will participate in the first-ever edition of the Andorra Cycling Masters race on October 19.

Presented as part of the countdown to stage 7 of the Vuelta a España, which started in Andorra la Vella, the Andorra Cycling Masters is set to have a two-part format, firstly an uphill time trial and then a city centre circuit.

Probably the most striking aspect of the new race is that it will only have four riders on the start list: Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and teammate Del Toro, Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Apart from its longstanding relationship with the Grand Tours and Volta a Catalunya, not to mention now-defunct races like the Vuelta a Aragon and Barcelona-Andorra Classic, Andorra is showing an increasing interest in its own road events. This year has already seen the emergence of the country's first ever own UCI-ranked event, the Andorra MoraBanc Clássica, won by Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek).

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

