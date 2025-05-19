Recommended reading

'Important thing is that UAE wins Giro d'Italia' - Injured Juan Ayuso plays down hierarchy issues after teammate Isaac del Toro grabs lead

Spanish contender needed three stitches in knee injury caused by gravel crash, but says underlying condition remains good

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 18/05/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia Stage 9, Gubbio to Siena, Italy - Juan Ayuso, UAE Team Emirates XRG.
Finishing seventh on Sunday, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) climbs into Siena with blood on his right knee evidence of his crash (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

For much of the morning of the Giro d'Italia's rest day in Italy, one of the biggest doubts amongst race followers was the extent of the injuries to Juan Ayuso's knee caused by his stage 9 crash on the gravel roads of Tuscany and how many stitches he had needed for it.

Was it two stitches or four stitches Ayuso needed - as one Spanish newspaper reported - or even seven, as another Spanish media outlet said? During the UAE Team Emirates rest day press conference, Ayuso quickly put the whole mystery to bed by revealing he had three stitches in his knee.

