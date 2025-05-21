Recommended reading

'We cannot control everything' - UAE Team Emirates-XRG adapt strategy as Isaac del Toro learns patience at Giro d'Italia

Unexpected stage 11 results gives race leader a few more seconds as 'teamwork was amazing on the climb'

Pink Jersey UAE Team Emirates XRG&#039;s Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro rides with teammates, UAE Team Emirates XRG&#039;s Spanish rider Juan Ayuso and teammates during the 11th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race of 186km from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne&#039; Monti on May 21, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
UAE Team Emirates-XRG duo Isaac del Toro, in the leader's pink jersey, and Juan Ayuso on stage 11 (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP) / Getty Images)

Despite having to manage a finale that was different from what they expected and tried to engineer, UAE Team Emirates-XRG came away from stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia satisfied and still holding the pink jersey – now by a few more seconds – with Isaac del Toro.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG had tried to let the non-threatening break go on the stage to Castelnovo ne' Monti, and were happy to let the escapees battle for the stage victory. Instead, they were drawn into an aggressive finale after keeping the gap close enough to allow a late effort from Lidl-Trek to bring back the break.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

