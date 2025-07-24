'I take today as a victory' - Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar puts 2023 ghosts to rest on Col de la Loze

By published

UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader takes another big step towards overall victory

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow Leader Jersey and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 18
Pogačar revels in his stage 18 victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three out of three. After a knock-out blow on the Hautacam and keeping arch-rival Jonas Vingegaard in control on the Mont Ventoux, Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar remained firmly in control of the yellow jersey on the Col de la Loze at the finish of stage 18 on Thursday.

Two years ago, the Col de la Loze was where Pogačar cracked badly and lost more than six minutes to Vingegaard, but on stage 18 of the 2025 Tour de France, the boot was definitely on the other foot.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.