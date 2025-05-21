'I just do my job' - Mads Pedersen enjoys playing the Giro d'Italia 'breakaway killer'

Mads Pedersen produced another outstanding performance at the Giro d'Italia on stage 11. He and Lidl-Trek did not win their fifth stage of this year's race, but the Dane enjoyed being the 'breakaway killer' of the day in the hope of setting up Giulio Ciccone for the climb to the finish.

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) ultimately took the glory in the central Italian Apennines hills, but Ciccone sprinted for the bonus seconds and finished third behind race leader Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Pedersen's effort was well spent.

"We did what we could, but it wasn't enough today. Carapaz was really strong and did a smart move. It is what it is," Pedersen said with no hint of regret after pulling on the cyclamen-coloured points jersey on the podium.

"Cicco still got four seconds and it could make a difference in the GC at the end of the race. We can be happy."

Pedersen somehow managed to limit his time losses on the 13.8km, 8.8% Alpe San Pellegrino climb, dived down the descent to catch the select chase group and then drove the chase along the plateau road for nearly twenty kilometres.

The break had seemed set to fight for victory as UAE rode a steady pace, but Pedersen's huge effort on the front for Ciccone ripped up the day's script.

Carapaz was grateful, riders in the break, such as Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Wout Poels (XDS Astana), less so.

"I just do my job, when the DS tells me to pull, and I start pulling. He's my boss," Pedersen said. "I'd love to see Plapp win again, but someone else pays me…"

Pedersen was driven by desire to pay back his teammates who have helped him win three stages in the Giro, by his own innate generosity and by sports science.

"The climb was horrible; it was really, really steep for me. If I went over my limit once, I'd never recover, so for me, it was beneficial to actually be in the big group at the bottom of the climb. I could set my pace and my watts for an hour and keep it there," he explained.

"Anyone who wanted to pass me on the climb could pass me. I rode at my own pace. Then with the long downhill, I knew I had a chance to come back because I know how to descend."

It was a big day out for Pedersen, but he seemed relatively fresh and especially happy to have worked for his teammates.

Stage 12 to Viadana should end in a sprint, he also has a chance on the rising finish in Vicenza on stage 13 and then again on the flat stage to Gorizia on stage 14. The second week of the Giro could still be Mads' world. He is still hungry for success.

"I'm never satisfied," he said, with a smile and ambition in his eye. "If there's a chance, I'll try to grab it. Now we'll make a plan for the next stage and see how we'll do it."

