'I just do my job' - Mads Pedersen enjoys playing the Giro d'Italia 'breakaway killer'

Dane survives over the Alpe San Pellegrino climb to chase down the break for Lidl-Trek teammate Ciccone

Mads Pedersen on stage 11 at the Giro d&#039;Italia
Mads Pedersen on stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen produced another outstanding performance at the Giro d'Italia on stage 11. He and Lidl-Trek did not win their fifth stage of this year's race, but the Dane enjoyed being the 'breakaway killer' of the day in the hope of setting up Giulio Ciccone for the climb to the finish.

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) ultimately took the glory in the central Italian Apennines hills, but Ciccone sprinted for the bonus seconds and finished third behind race leader Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

