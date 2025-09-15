'I don’t feel part of this world anymore' – Marta Cavalli to retire as injuries and comebacks leave Italian climber exhausted

'I have been chasing a condition for a long time, that has never returned' says Italian who won Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and was runner-up at Giro d'Italia in 2022

CLUSONE, ITALY - JULY 07: Marta Cavalli of Italy and Team Picnic PostNL prior to the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 2 a 92km stage from Clusone to Aprica 1174m / #UCIWWT / on July 07, 2025 in Clusone, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Marta Cavalli (Picnic PostNL) at the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marta Cavalli has decided to end her nine-year career in professional cycling, admitting a series of crash injuries and a difficult recovery have left her struggling to find the motivation to race on.

Cavalli was given an emotional send-off by her fellow riders at the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche and confirmed her decision in an emotional post on Instagram.

Cavalli was one of the most closely watched riders in the peloton as she headed into the 2022 Tour de France Femmes, as after a season where she won Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and was runner-up at the Giro d'Italia. Her talent was clear to see but a horrible crash on stage 2 brought both her race and run of results to a halt.

Cavalli came back from that injury late in the season but was uncomfortable in the peloton for some time afterwards, and then took some more time away from racing in 2023 to recover from lingering injuries before working her way back to winning form at the CIC-Tour Feminin International des Pyrenees and Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche.

Cavalli started the 2025 season with Setmana Valenciana, and a run of Spring Classics, including Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne. While her form of 2022 wasn't on show, there was certainly promise with a 13th at Milan-San Remo Women.

"After a year with peace of mind I can say I don’t feel part of this world anymore and it’s time to say goodbye to the group because here my work is done," Cavalli wrote on Instagram.

