Marta Cavalli avoids serious injury after being hit by driver of a car

Marta Cavalli has avoided serious injury after she was hit by the driver of a car while training near her home in northern Italy on Friday.

Cavalli cited neck pain following the incident and was taken to a hospital in Cremona. She remained in the hospital for 24 hours under observation.

FD-SUEZ confirmed in a medical update on Saturday that Cavalli had no fractures and that they will continue to support her in her recovery.

"Yesterday Marta Cavalli was involved in a road accident while out cycling with friends in Italy," FDJ-SUEZ confirmed.

"Fortunately, after undergoing 24 hours of medical observation in hospital, we can confirm that no fractures were diagnosed.

"The whole team is behind her!"

Cavalli was initially reported to have been riding with another person in the Pizzighettone area when the automobile struck her at a roundabout.

Il Giorno reported that the two cyclists were riding midday on Provincial Road 234 when the collision occurred. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Her companion was not impacted by the vehicle and did not suffer injuries.

Cavalli was involved in a horrific crash at the 2022 Tour de France Femmes, where she sustained head and lower body trauma that required a lengthy recovery.

Although she returned to racing at the start of 2023, she was forced to take time away from the sport in the spring due to lingering injuries from that crash.

Later in the season, she won CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées and Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche.

Cavalli has only competed in four events, withdrawing in April after two stages of La Vuelta Femenina due to health reasons. She is not competing at the upcoming Giro d'Italia Women.