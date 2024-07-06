Marta Cavalli avoids serious injury after being hit by driver of a car

By
published

'After undergoing 24 hours of medical observation in hospital, we can confirm that no fractures were diagnosed' FDJ-SUEZ states in medical update

Marta Cavalli
Marta Cavalli (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marta Cavalli has avoided serious injury after she was hit by the driver of a car while training near her home in northern Italy on Friday. 

Cavalli cited neck pain following the incident and was taken to a hospital in Cremona. She remained in the hospital for 24 hours under observation.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.