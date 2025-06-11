Recommended reading

'I started the first section too conservative' – Tadej Pogačar admits pacing error after time trial defeat at Critérium du Dauphiné

'There are still three big stages to come here' says Slovenian after time losses to Evenepoel and Vingegaard on stage 4

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG competes on stage 4's ITT at Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

After suffering significant time losses to his rivals on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) admitted that he got his pacing strategy wrong in the time trial.

It was an odd sight to see the usually infallible Slovenian at such a disadvantage to stage winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and second-placed Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), with the eventual deficits being 48 and 28 seconds, respectively, come the finish.

