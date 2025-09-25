'I came to win so I'm a bit upset' - Isabella Holmgren unable to match French team in first women's under-23 Worlds road race

Canadian under-23 MTB World Champion takes sixth place in Rwanda

Isabella Holmgren reacts as she crosses the finish line in a disappointing sixth place
Isabella Holmgren (Canada) reacts after the under-23 Women's Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isabella Holmgren (Canada) came into the first edition of the women's standalone under-23 road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali as a major favourite following her title in the MTB World Championships U23 race. But a brilliant effort from the French team left Holmgren chasing for sixth place.

Holmgren was part of a group of 10 riders who came into the final climb of the 119.3km race in contention, but eventual winner Célia Gery (France) and her teammate Manion Bunel blew the group apart on the brutal, cobbled ascent.

"I think everyone was on the limit before the climb even started, so of course it was super tough. Everyone just went as hard as they could and then Manion Bunel attacked and that was a really smart move because she was able to get away with Célia and they were able to pull off the win."

