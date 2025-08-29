Canadian Isabella Holmgren claims Tour de l'Avenir Femmes

Paul Seixas wins men's Tour over Jarno Widar with time trialing prowess

Isabella Holmgren at the Giro d&#039;Italia with her Lidl-Trek trade team
Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Under-23 Mountain Bike world champion Isabella Holmgren (Canada) has further confirmed her immense talent by winning the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes on Friday.

The 20-year-old, who came second in the race in 2024, this year got the better of last year's winner Marion Bunel (France), winning three stages, the mountains and youth classifications, and the overall classification.

Holmgren then went on to win the 10.3-kilometre closing time trial to La Rosière, putting a further 71 seconds into Bunel to win by 1:56. Talia Appleton (Australia) was third overall at 4:06.

Célia Gery (France) won three of the stages and the points classification.

VAL-D&#039;ARC, FRANCE - JUNE 15: Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale prior to the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 8 a 133.3km stage from Val-d&#039;Arc&amp;rsaquo;Plateau du Mont-Cenis 2095m / #UCIWT / on June 15, 2025 in Val-d&#039;Arc, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Paul Seixas (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the men's Tour de l'Avenir, Paul Seixas (France) won the GC after also winning both the prologue and final time trial. Seixas had only fractions of a second over Lorenzo Finn (Italy) after the first stage and held onto his lead on stage 1, won by Noah Hobbs (Great Britain), but gave it up on stage 2.

Elliot Rowe gave Great Britain their second win on stage 2, with the lead passing to Maxime Decomble (France). Danish team pursuiter Carl-Frederik Bevort powered to a solo victory on stage 3, while Mathieu Kockelmann (Luxembourg) won the fourth stage.

Belgium's Jarno Widar won back-to-back mountain stages, first in Tignes and then in La Rosière, both ahead of Seixas.

Decolmbe went into the final stage with a 29-second lead over Seixas, but gave up 1:49 in the 10.3km time trial on the final day, tumbling off the final podium.

Seixas won the time trial and the overall, with Widar second and Jørgen Nordhagen (Norway) in third.

Tour de l'Avenir results

Laura Weislo
