How to watch the 2023 Tour de France route presentation – live streaming

The 2022 road racing season may have drawn to a close but plans for 2023 are underway, with the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes route presentation upon us on Thursday, October 26.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage and all the news and reaction from the route presentation, with major names such as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) expected to attend the event, though reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won't be there.

The 2023 Tour de France route presentation will be broadcast live around Europe and the rest of the world – you can find out how to watch a race wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Several details of the routes for the 2023 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes have leaked ahead of time, with the men's race set to feature a summit finish atop the Puy de Dôme as well as a team time trial, while the women's race looks set to take in the Col du Tourmalet.

The speculation over the women's race indicates a start away from Paris, which hosted the start this summer, while the men's race is set to kick off over the border in the Basque Country.

As well as champions Pogačar and Van Vleuten, a host of other major names are expected to be in attendance at the route unveiling. Look out for star names such as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Demi Vollering (SD Worx), Wout van Aert, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) as the stars of the pro cycling world gather in Paris.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes route presentation.

How to watch

The route presentation will be aired live around Europe on Eurosport, Eurosport Player (opens in new tab), and Discovery Plus (opens in new tab). In the UK, a year-long subscription will set you back £39.99 while a month's subscription costs £6.99.

In the USA and Canada, live coverage will be provided by Flobikes (opens in new tab), with a subscription costing $12.99 per month. Australian broadcaster SBS (opens in new tab) is also airing the event.

Race organisers ASO will also be airing the route presentation for free at letour.fr (opens in new tab), though you'll have to first sign up to be a member of the Tour de France Club.

Elsewhere, coverage around Europe comes courtesy of France TV (opens in new tab) (France), TV2 (opens in new tab) (Denmark), and NOS (opens in new tab) (the Netherlands), among other networks.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday.

You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) offers the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

