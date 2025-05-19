Recommended reading

Spotted: New Cervélo S5 seen at Visma-Lease a Bike training camp, and it looks pretty much the same as the old one

New, non-adjustable bars and slightly different forks, but the DNA remains very much like the current model

New S5
(Image credit: Cycling Spy)

And so it begins; the circus of pre-Tour de France bike leaks kicks off for 2025 with some grainy shots of what looks to be the new Cervélo S5, underneath some Visma-Lease a Bike riders including Jonas Vingegaard and Victor Campenaerts at their recent training camp. 

How do we know it is the new S5 and not a new aero bike? Well, primarily because from the shots it looks almost exactly the same as the current version. This, combined with the fact the current model is three years old - the usual development cycle time for pro bikes - means we can be really quite sure this is an updated version.

Image 1 of 4
New Cervelo S5
You'd be forgiven for not noticing this was a new bike. (Image credit: Cycling Spy)
