'I surprised myself' - Luke Plapp grasps GC advantage ahead of Tour de Romandie TT

By Simone Giuliani
published

Australian jumps over to break on final climb of stage 2, gains valuable seconds on other overall contenders as he takes third

Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) on the final climb of stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Plapp may have been expected to start flexing his muscles on the overall at the Tour de Romandie in Friday's stage 3 time trial, but he decided not to wait. The Australian Jayco-AlUla rider grasped an opportunity to jump over to the break on Thursday's stage 2 finishing climb, carving out an advantage over key general classification rivals the day before the race against the clock, which had been earmarked pre-race as the stage he would be targeting.

Plapp's third place finish on the 171km stage – behind Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) and Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)  – also put him in third place overall. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.