Pogačar, UAE Team Emirates top UCI rankings, Astana losing fight against relegation

By Laura Weislo
published

Kopecky, SD Worx-Protime top women's rankings

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 LR Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrate at podium as race winners during the 20th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Womens Elite a 1566km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on April 02 2023 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) share the podium as race winners at 2023 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

With commanding victories in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Strade Bianche and the Volta a Catalunya, Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates continue to lead the UCI rankings, while SD Worx-Protime and Lotte Kopecky are at the top of the women's rankings at the end of the Spring Classics.

Kopecky just surpassed last year's top-ranked rider, teammate Demi Vollering, thanks to her victories in Paris-Roubaix, Strade Bianche, Nokere Koerse and the UAE Tour. Her minor points from Liège-Bastogne-Liège and La Flèche Wallonne together with points for being WorldTour leader pushed her into the top spot for the first time.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Current 2023-2024 rankNation2024 Points2023 Total2023-2024 Total
1UAE TEAM EMIRATES12887.9930963.1843851.17
2TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE6549.8429654.4536204.29
3SOUDAL QUICKSTEP5248.4218702.8523951.27
4INEOS GRENADIERS5144.0217760.9322904.95
5LIDL-TREK683716054.4522891.45
6ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK692514519.2521444.25
7GROUPAMA-FDJ520414834.5120038.51
8BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS3459.0315787.8119246.84
9LOTTO DSTNY453414112.8318646.83
10BORA - HANSGROHE438613325.1317711.13
11DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE TEAM6712.98909615808.98
12EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST3738.4511818.6915557.14
13TEAM JAYCO ALULA3798.5510737.6514536.2
14ISRAEL - PREMIER TECH38991002213921
15INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY319510492.2813687.28
16MOVISTAR TEAM247610989.5313465.53
17COFIDIS2257.5510437.4112694.96
18TEAM DSM-FIRMENICH POSTNL32289102.212330.2
19ARKEA-B&B HOTELS4186722911415
20ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM1974.017044.449018.45
21UNO-X MOBILITY225565698824
22TOTALENERGIES167157657436
23TUDOR PRO CYCLING TEAM195727664723
24Q36.5 PRO CYCLING TEAM12603397.674657.67
25VF GROUP-BARDIANI CSF- FAIZANE'9593388.754347.75
26CAJA RURAL-SEGUROS RGA107920403119

Laura Weislo
