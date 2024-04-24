Trek USCX confirmed for fourth season with $15,000 purse and finale in Waterloo
New schedule with four consecutive race weekends hopes to attract European racers in 2024
The US Cyclocross Series, USCX, will add a pair of events at Trek CX Cup to the eight-race lineup this fall, and organisers confirmed Trek Bicycle as the title sponsor. For the first time in four years, the set of four events, now under the name Trek USCX, will be compacted across consecutive weekends, culminating with a new finale on October 5-6, 2024, in Waterloo, Wisconsin.
Three events in the lineup have been staples of USCX since the inaugural year in 2021, the opener set again at GO Cross in Roanoke, Virginia, on September 14-15. Rochester Cyclocross follows in upstate New York on September 21-22 then Charm City Cross in Baltimore, Maryland on September 28-29.
“I am amped that Waterloo will be our last stop on the series as our final race, and very appreciative that the Trek brand is attaching its name to USCX,” said Scott Page, series director and co-owner of Full Moon Vista, which operates Rochester Cyclocross.
Trek CX Cup had been part of a weekend centred around a UCI Cyclocross World Cup event, but Waterloo was not on the recently announced calendar for the 2024-2025 World Cup series. The Trek USCX final weekend will be themed “Battle among the Cattle.”
Last year there was a four-week break between Charm City and the final round at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Organisers said they hoped the new format of consecutive weekends would “entice more European athletes to attend the series”. It will also allow North American riders to complete the series if they plan to compete in Europe, the World Cup schedule beginning in Antwerp, Belgium on November 24.
Belgian rider Vincent Baestaens (Spits CX), for instance, had led the men’s standings in each of the previous three years before travelling back to Europe and thus relenting the top spot. He finished third overall the first two years and second to men’s winner Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) last season.
Page confirmed to Cyclingnews that the Trek USCX will again provide a total $15,000 prize purse for elite races, split evenly between men and women. All the events will feature UCI-registered races for elite riders, C1 on Saturdays and C2 on Sundays, plus amateur events.
Last year, White won the USCX men’s title for a second year. Maghalie Rochette (Canyon Collective) swept all eight events to seal the women’s USCX title.
Trek USCX 2024 schedule
- September 14-15 - GO Cross, Roanoke, Virginia
- September 21-22 - Rochester Cyclocross, Rochester, New York
- September 28-29 - Charm City, Baltimore, Maryland
- October 5-6 - Trek CX Cup, Waterloo, Wisconsin
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).