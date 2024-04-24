Trek USCX confirmed for fourth season with $15,000 purse and finale in Waterloo

New schedule with four consecutive race weekends hopes to attract European racers in 2024

After eight events, Maghalie Rochette (centre) claimed title for 2023 US Cyclocross Series
After eight events, Maghalie Rochette (centre) claimed title for 2023 US Cyclocross Series (Image credit: USCX/ Angelica Dixon)

The US Cyclocross Series, USCX, will add a pair of events at Trek CX Cup to the eight-race lineup this fall, and organisers confirmed Trek Bicycle as the title sponsor. For the first time in four years, the set of four events, now under the name Trek USCX, will be compacted across consecutive weekends, culminating with a new finale on October 5-6, 2024, in Waterloo, Wisconsin.

Three events in the lineup have been staples of USCX since the inaugural year in 2021, the opener set again at GO Cross in Roanoke, Virginia, on September 14-15. Rochester Cyclocross follows in upstate New York on September 21-22 then Charm City Cross in Baltimore, Maryland on September 28-29. 

