Ruth Edwards seals two-year extension with Human Powered Health

Former US road champion Ruth Edwards is set to lead Human Powered Health at next week’s Vuelta Femenina, fresh off a two-year contract extension with the Women’s WorldTour squad.

After ending her seven-year pro road career in 2021, Edwards turned to off-road pursuits the next two seasons, winning Chequamegon MTB Festival in Wisconsin and recording an aggressive runner-up ride at last year’s Leadville Trail 100 MTB. She returned to the top tier of women’s road racing in January with a one-year deal with US-based Human Powered Health.

“I wasn’t sure when I returned if it would be for a year or longer. The fact that despite the rough spring I’ve had so far I want to keep racing is just a true showing of how much I’m enjoying being part of this team and excited to grow with them and help them grow however I can,” Edwards said in a team press release.

She fared well in her first WorldTour event, finishing 16th overall on familiar territory at Tour Down Under, a race she won four years before. She then took fourth at Deakin University Elite Women’s road race and third at Trofeo Oro in Euro, but had a series of DNFs in the spring Classics, including a crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen.

“It’s been a rough spring so far, with a few crashes and sickness but the fact that I feel nothing but support from Human Powered Health is very inspiring to me,” she said.

“I feel really taken care of and supported here while striving to be better in a supportive and motivating way. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

A proven team leader, Edwards was recently appointed to the UCI Athletes' Commission. It is the first time the UCI has added representatives from the women's peloton to their Professional Cycling Council, which now includes stakeholders from women's teams, race organisations and riders themselves.

Edwards is the fourth rider this spring to commit on contract extensions to remain at Human Powered Health through 2026. Earlier this month, fellow US rider Lily Williams agreed to terms for two more years, as well as sisters Daria and Wiktoria Pikulik of Poland. Williams scored a podium at Nokere Koerse while Daria Pikulik has had four podiums, including third at Classic Brugge-De Panne and second at Omloop van Borsele.

“We are very happy with these contract renewals through 2026, as they fit perfectly in our strategy of building a top-tier women’s team over the next few years,” said team general manager Ro De Jonckere.

“Since last summer, we have put a lot of effort into improving our structure and the further professionalization of our team. It is nice to see how this has not missed its effect and the riders feel confident that our team is the right environment for them to reach their full potential.”

The full squad to support Edwards at the Vuelta Femenina has yet to be confirmed. This edition of the Spanish stage race will cover eight days of racing with a trio of mountaintop finishes, terrain suited for Edwards’ climbing prowess.