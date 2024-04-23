Ruth Edwards seals two-year extension with Human Powered Health

By Jackie Tyson
published

US climber named team leader for Vuelta Femenina

HUY BELGIUM APRIL 17 Ruth Edwards of The United States and Team Human Powered Health prior to the 27th La Fleche Wallonne Feminine 2024 a 146km one day race from Huy to Huy UCIWWT on April 17 2024 in Huy Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
USA's Ruth Edwards of Human Powered Health prior to start of 2024 La Fleche Wallonne Feminine (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Former US road champion Ruth Edwards is set to lead Human Powered Health at next week’s Vuelta Femenina, fresh off a two-year contract extension with the Women’s WorldTour squad.

After ending her seven-year pro road career in 2021, Edwards turned to off-road pursuits the next two seasons, winning Chequamegon MTB Festival in Wisconsin and recording an aggressive runner-up ride at last year’s Leadville Trail 100 MTB. She returned to the top tier of women’s road racing in January with a one-year deal with US-based Human Powered Health.

