Late call up for Cameron Scott leads to Tour de Romandie prologue podium

By Simone Giuliani
published

Australian comes second on opening day of racing at his first European WorldTour stage race

PAYERNE SWITZERLAND APRIL 23 Cameron Scott of Australia and Team Bahrain Victorious sprints during the 77th Tour De Romandie 2024 Prologue a 228km individual time trial stage from Payerne to Payerne UCIWT on April 23 2024 in Payerne Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Cameron Scott (Bahrain Victorious) on his way to second place at the Tour de Romandie Prologue (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameron Scott may have been a late addition to the Bahrain Victorious squad for the Tour de Romandie but the Australian has already made the most of the opportunity, putting in a scorching performance in the prologue to step up onto his first WorldTour podium. 

The 26-year-old rider who is usually tasked with helping his teammates was the one who got to make the mark for his team this time, rolling out into the damp conditions late in the 2.3km prologue to come within a second of winner Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling). In taking second, Scott shuffled Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) into third place.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.