The Pogacar Premium? Colnago bucks the market trend and triples turnover in three years

By Stephen Farrand
published

‘Our mission is to be the most desirable bicycle brand in the world’ says CEO Nicola Rosin after turnover reaches €55 million

Tadej Pogačar won Strade Bianche on a Colnago
Tadej Pogačar won Strade Bianche on a Colnago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colnago tripled its turnover to €55 million in the last three years, revealing a profit of €14 million for 2023, as their strategy of targeting the high-end ultra-expensive market and sponsoring Tadej Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates squad and the women’s UAE Team ADQ, appears to be paying off. 

"Our mission is to be the most desirable bicycle brand in the world. At this point, of course, we think we are on the right track,” Nicola Rosin, CEO of Colnago, said after shareholders approved the company’s 2023 financial statement. 

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.